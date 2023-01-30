January and February are the perfect times to rest and relax from all the holiday events and gatherings.
One place that allows you to chill and have a good time is Cherokee Brewing and Pizza Company on Cuyler Street in downtown Dalton. The atmosphere is inviting and comfortable. You can get a table for one or two or get a large table and invite the whole gang to join you.
The appetizers are so appealing, and my selection is the is house meatballs. The homemade meatballs are covered in the delicious red sauce and topped with melted parmesan cheese.
What a great way to begin the meal. You can save some of your pizza crust to sop up the sauce on the plate! Yep. I’ve done that.
I love getting one of their house salads, too. It comes with all the ingredients I love — field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and here it comes, bacon! Yummy! They offer a small or a large house salad, so you can select which size you’d like. Other salads such as Greek and Caesar are offered, too.
Now to the pizza part of their offerings. Eleven pizzas are offered with the toppings selected (some of the pizzas are named after family members), or you can choose to make your own pie. If you make your own you can select the sauce, the meat, the vegetables, and the cheese. The assortment is large.
I love their house pizza — Buddy’s Big Meats pizza. It’s topped with the red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and mozzarella cheese. Wow. That’s a pizza! The pizza comes to your table piping hot, the crust is so tender and delicious, the sauce is just perfect, and all the toppings are melt-in-your-mouth good.
I get onions and bell peppers added to my half of the pizza when my hubby and I go for lunch or supper.
Desserts of cinnamon pie and doughnuts are on the menu, too. Both are great choices. A lunch special is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The choice is a 6-inch personal pan pizza with two toppings and a mini-salad of your choice. This is a great meal for those business lunch meetings or meeting friends to catch up during the week.
The restaurant is open Monday—Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday—Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday is Trivia Night at 7. What a way to enjoy great food and enjoy some friendly competition. Winners receive gift cards to the restaurant. Now that’s a great prize. Friday and Saturday nights often feature live music. Their social media pages let the community know who’s appearing and when.
The thing staff members will tell you when you visit the restaurant is that they love serving the community. You can tell that when you walk in the door. You are treated with love and care.
The next couple of months are hopefully a little less hectic than the past few months. Let’s hope we all can relax, do some things for ourselves and enjoy the easy life.
One place that helps you achieve those objectives is Cherokee Brewing and Pizza Company.
Make a visit and find your favorites, and have a little fun on the way!
