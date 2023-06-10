I have found another fantastic local place to eat in Dalton, Cocina Tulum, on South Thornton Avenue. The restaurant is easy to find, has plenty of parking and has an inviting atmosphere. Right away you notice the wonderful covered outdoor eating area. It just invites you inside. Once you step inside you feel welcome and can’t wait to see what food choices are waiting for you.
If you have trouble with the menu the fantastic staff will guide you, answer questions and recommend some great food. The menu features tacos (they make the tortillas in-house), fajitas, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and more.
My pick would be the wonderful, delicious, warm La Complicada torta. It contains the freshest bread with a huge amount of chicken, ham, chorizo, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, avocado and jalapenos. Now that’s an entree. The fresh ingredients with the tender meat make for such a great meal. I had to take half home for a midnight snack. It’s huge! Get plenty of napkins while eating this torta. You’ll need them.
I always have to enjoy salsa and chips, and rice. They are my staples which I just absolutely love, and Cocina Tulum does not disappoint. The rice is perfect (yes, I cleaned my plate), and the salsa is so rich and tasty. I couldn’t stop eating. I really didn’t have many left to take home for a snack later.
I took an asada taco home for later, too. The tortilla was so soft and delicious. No frozen foods here. The grilled beef was so tender and juicy and had the best taste ever. Onions added a perfect topping to the wonderful food. They also feature a cauliflower taco. Another customer ordered one and said it was delicious. That’s the next food to order on my return visit. It’s perfect for those that don’t consume wheat products.
The restaurant has been open for nine months, and they are adjusting the menu to fit their customers. New items may be featured soon. Their best-sellers are the tortas, followed by the burritos and bowls. Customers know good food.
On Saturday and Sunday they feature menudo, which is a soup featuring hominy, tripe and spices.
They are open Sunday–Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast menu features tortas, biscuits, burritos, sandwiches, sausage, eggs, bacon and more. They offer so many foods that you can drop by any time of the day for a delicious meal. (Don’t forget to try an aguas fresca. The flavors vary.)
Their statement says, “We only serve food and drinks that can satisfy your desires and provide the most wholesome eating experience.” I’d say they’ve met those goals very well.
The name of the establishment, Cocina Tulum, means kitchen/and a town/village in Mexico. I’ve never visited Tulum but I’ve read that it has a magical charm. I’d say that’s a perfect name for the great restaurant on South Thornton Avenue in Dalton — pretty magical.
