Ain’t no place like Cohutta.
I first saw bumper stickers with this slogan in the 1970s. If you make a visit to Cohutta General Store on Wolfe Street in Cohutta, the stickers are back, and you can purchase one.
And let me tell you, there ain’t no place like Cohutta General Store. It’s a quaint, inviting, homey place that you can stay for hours looking at all the things on the shelves, and while you are there you must try the delicious variety of foods they offer.
The menu consists of homemade pizza (make your own or order from the menu), cheese bread and desserts. My favorite for the pizza is the make your own, and mine features pepperoni, ham, bacon, beef, Canadian bacon, red sauce and wonderful mozzarella cheese. The delicate, soft, delicious crust is like no other — there’s something special about its taste and texture. With a great crust, fresh sauce and toppings, you can tell it’s all prepared in-house with love and a talent for baking amazing pizza pies. You might sneak a peek and see the pizza being made back in the kitchen.
The cheese bread is made with the same fantastic crust as the pizza and piled high with ooey gooey melted mozzarella cheese. The dipping sauces of either ranch or red sauce are as fresh as the crust. They had me at melted mozzarella cheese.
You’ll have a hard time deciding which enticing dessert to select. My choice is the banana pudding, which is made in-house, too. I’m very picky about my banana pudding. My grandma spoiled me on the southern dessert because hers was so delicious. This one is right up there with my grandma’s — a soft silky flavor, a creamy custard, fresh bananas and plenty of wafers — which is a must. You really can’t stop eating it. (My hubby enjoys the apple cake which is a very moist, tender dessert).
The dining area is very large with plenty of seating space where you can enjoy your meal. You may even see someone you know, and if you don’t, you’ll know some folks before you leave! Everyone is so friendly.
Your visit to this gem in Cohutta will stimulate all your senses. Your sight and smell will be heightened when your food is brought to your table, your touch will be triggered when you pick up your warm food to enjoy a bite, your taste will be in overdrive when you savor each portion of savory or sweet food, and your hearing will be engaged when you hear all the oohs and aahs from you and the other diners after tasting the food.
Whatever food choices you make at Cohutta General Store, they will be delicious.
There are so many wonderful things to select. I’ve found my favorites, and I know when you visit you will find yours, too.
Ain’t no place like Cohutta. And there ain’t no place like Cohutta General Store!
Sandra Derrick, a lifelong Daltonian, is a retired educator who taught home economics for 30 years in Whitfield County Schools.
