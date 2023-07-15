I have found another local restaurant that is positively wonderful. They have created a friendly, relaxed atmosphere where everyone feels like family and a place that if you enter alone or with friends or family you will leave knowing tons of additional great folks. They do what they do for the customers, and they’ve created a positive environment where one can leave his or her hectic life behind and enjoy food and fellowship. That place is Cold Creek at North Oaks off Cleveland Highway.
The restaurant opened in 2015 in Eton and moved to its current location five years ago. The delightful dining room is very inviting, and you know right when you enter it’s going to be a great experience. The awesome staff will welcome you with open arms and take care of your needs during your visit. They also offer a large, beautiful outdoor patio area, and customers often bring their furry friends along with them to enjoy the alfresco dining experience.
The appetizer list is long, and I love the cheese curds, which are battered bites of cheesy mozzarella served with a yummy marinara sauce. The warm, soft appetizer is a perfect way to start a great meal. You may also select fried mushrooms, wings, hummus and many more. Any one would be a winner.
I would highly recommend the power salad for those watching caloric intake and wanting to consume healthy foods, but then again I recommend this salad for anyone that just likes to eat delicious food. This salad is great! It contains iceberg and romaine lettuce, kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, almonds, feta cheese, craisins, tomatoes and cucumbers. The ingredients are so fresh, so fantastic, and the serving portion is huge. I added grilled chicken to the salad, which was juicy, tender and cooked to perfection. You may also get bacon added to the salad. I just can’t do justice in describing how fantastic it tastes. They offer other salads such as a house salad, a fruit salad, a chicken salad and a brisket salad.
My hubby enjoyed chicken tenders for his meal. I did sample some from his plate, with his permission, and let me tell you they are amazing. The chicken is fresh, tender, moist, and has such a wonderful taste. Also on the menu are wings (one of their best sellers), nachos (which I’m selecting next time), sandwiches, brisket sliders, chicken tacos, burgers (which I’m also selecting next time), smoked chicken (another best seller), potato salad, BBQ beans and much, much more. I know you’ll find your favorites on their large menu.
I always have to try dessert, you know, just because it’s dessert. I enjoyed the funnel cake fries with a warm, heavenly raspberry sauce. The dessert is dusted with powdered sugar, and they taste divine dipped in the sauce. You must try them. They also offer a tuxedo bomb, which is a dome of mousse covered in a chocolate coating. It’s a must for all you chocolate lovers out there.
Their hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Brunch is offered (French toast, biscuits and gravy, build your own omelets and more) on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday lunch specials are featured from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music is featured on both Wednesday and Saturday nights, Thursday nights are for trivia, and Friday nights feature karaoke. Be sure to visit their social media to find out more details and see photos of the wonderful food.
Put this amazing restaurant on your list of places to visit if you are not already a frequent customer. You will certainly find your favorite foods. I’m positively certain you will, and you will also find friends during the visit.
