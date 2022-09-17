If you want a delicious breakfast, I have just the place for you to visit. Curt’s Restaurant on Northgate Drive in Dalton has everything you could want for breakfast.
The cafeteria style restaurant is perfect for me. I love seeing the food that I plan to order. I like seeing how it’s prepared, what type of sauce it contains, and my visual awareness is on overdrive. Sometimes I go crazy and order too much, but that could be a good thing every now and then. At least I don’t leave hungry or order something that I thought was prepared a different way.
The first thing I always get at Curt’s when I go through the line is the wonderful grape juice. It’s in a container that is packed in crushed ice. It’s so cold and my taste buds love it. I can almost taste the juice as I’m placing it on my tray. It’s a great way to start my journey of breakfast.
The food choices are numerous, and you’ll want to try it all, but the thing I love most are the potatoes. I grew up eating potatoes at each meal. My daddy had a garden, and we always had a generous supply of the spuds. I guess they are in my DNA. The potatoes are cooked just right — fully cooked and just plain old, delicious potatoes. Curt’s will also prepare eggs to order at your request. Scrambled eggs are on the line, but at times I order over-hard eggs. No runny yolks for me. My hubby is an over-easy type of egg connoisseur.
Bacon is a must because it’s delicious and yummy, and it’s, well you know, it’s bacon, and it’s just perfect. The restaurant cooks it so well. It’s not over cooked, never greasy — it’s cooked just the right amount to be great.
And of course, you know us southerners a biscuit is a must, and theirs is a soft, tender, wonderful flavorful bite of heaven. While I’m spreading the butter and jelly on it, I can’t wait to enjoy the fantastic flavor. Biscuits are hard to perfect, and they know to make them just right.
When you visit Curt’s Restaurant you will find your favorites at breakfast. I know I have mine. I know you won’t leave hungry.
