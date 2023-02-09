Is brunch the new breakfast for some people?
Saturdays and Sundays are the perfect time to enjoy a late meal to begin the day and try some foods you may not select for dinner. If you visit larger cities, or college towns such as Athens, brunch is the thing on the weekends. If you plan on going to brunch in the Classic City on a Saturday or Sunday, prepare to wait an hour or longer to get a seat at the table! Football weekends are even busier. Brunch is the thing to do.
A place in Dalton you must try for a delicious brunch is D Food Collab on East Morris Street. This is part of Block 79, an area between Green Street and Glenwood Avenue that is seeing major changes in Dalton thanks to great folks in the community.
The moment you walk in the restaurant you know you’ve come to a great place to enjoy food! The restaurant is so inviting with numerous seating arrangements, various memorabilia items from the area, sofas and a vintage gas pump at the hostess stand. The staff is just as inviting as the environment — friendly, caring and a pleasure to meet.
Brunch is served each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If a Friday is a holiday, you can get brunch then, too. The menu includes chicken and waffles, omelets, a nopal, avocado toast, mimosas and more. I recommend the wonderful pancake plate with a delicious glass of cranberry juice. It is served with three fried eggs (or scrambled eggs), bacon, potatoes and pancakes. The eggs are amazing and cooked just as I ordered — over medium. The bacon is yummy and cooked just like I like it, and the breakfast potatoes are a mix of sweet potatoes and russet potatoes. They are cooked fresh each day and seasoned so perfectly that I can’t seem to eat them fast enough! Both type of potatoes were staples in my house when I grew up. My daddy had a huge garden each year and we consumed potatoes through out the year from our plentiful supply of the spuds! I love potatoes cooked well, and these are better than awesome!
I can’t pass up pancakes, and D Food Collab has the best I think I’ve eaten. They are huge in portion size, are so soft and fluffy, and the taste is so darn great. I dislike flat, tough hotcakes. These are so tender when you cut a bite that it almost falls off your fork. My choice of toppings are fresh strawberries and whipped crème, but you really don’t need toppings to make the dish better. Syrup is all you need. Other toppings are available if you wish.
All the food arrives at your table piping hot. You can tell that fresh ingredients are used, and your food is served as soon as it comes off the grill.
A new lunch menu is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it features nachos, burgers (their best seller for lunch and dinner, and made fresh, never frozen patties), fried chicken and more. A new all-day menu features tacos, birria, salads, wraps, quesadillas, appetizers and much more.
The restaurant opened in May 2022, and since day one they are constantly tweaking the menu to fit the wants of their customers. A one-year celebration may be in the future, so check their social media accounts often to find what they have planned for the special event and the hours of operation. Wednesday and late Friday and Saturday nights feature karaoke. Live music is available on select Saturdays.
A sign is posted in the location that reads "Good food, good people, good vibes." That describes D Food Collab perfectly.
If brunch is the new breakfast, make a trip to D Food Collab on Saturday or Sunday to find your favorites. You will enjoy each food you try, and maybe some of my favorites will become your favorites!
