One year ago Dalton was lucky to get one of the best places in town to eat, El Maguey on Cuyler Street. If you have been lucky enough to visit and find out just how awesome it is, congratulations! If not, make a trip very soon. They will celebrate their one-year anniversary, so look for specials to honor the event, possibly a percentage off on their delicious menu items. It will be a great time to plan your trip to enjoy lunch or dinner with them.
The menu is so large that I know you will find amazing food with any choice you make.
If lunch is what you’d like to try, they have specials Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the selection is very large. The menu features smaller dishes that are able to be prepared quickly for customers that want a delicious lunch with limited time. Their best sellers for lunch are the lunch carne asada and the lunch fajitas.
They offer street tacos on Tuesdays for $1.99 along with hard shell tacos for $1.50, and Thursdays feature the Hawaiian Pineapple for $15.99. Live music is also on the agenda for Thursdays.
Recently added to their menu is a parrillada featuring beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables. The dish is huge and serves more than one, so it’s a perfect entrée to share. Their tortillas are made in-house, and all their authentic food is made fresh to order. When you visit you will see just how fresh and delicious the dishes taste.
Their hours are Sunday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They feature their own parking by the restaurant, so no driving around looking for a spot. Outdoor seating will be available soon. A private room that holds 80 people is available on site, too, so now you know where to hold those meetings and special events. Yep, they offer just about everything.
Now, let’s get down to the goodness of my favorite foods. You must, you must, try the Hawaiian Pineapple. Be prepared for an amazing aroma, sizzle and a beautiful presentation when the dish arrives at your table. It’s a pineapple half, filled with tons and tons of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, peppers, tomatoes and pineapple, with sour cream, lettuce, pico, guacamole and tortillas served on the side. I should have shared, but I didn’t! The taste is so fresh and wonderful. The warm, tender food gets better and better with each bite. I couldn’t decide which food to eat next. The nachos Hawaiian is the next item I’m going to try on their menu.
I also recommend the quesabirrias, which is three tacos with the best slow cooked beef and melted cheese served with a consomé for dipping. and did I do some dipping! This food is so delicious with the warm soft shell, the warm fall-apart tender beef and the warm, gooey melted cheese. It can’t get much better. It’s heaven on a plate. You must give it a try.
Dessert is just as good as the entrées. The xango contains a cream cheese cake (my favorite) wrapped in a tortilla and cooked. The dessert is topped off with chocolate, honey, cinnamon, whipped cream and ice cream. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Well, it is! Believe me. They offer several other desserts including red velvet cake, churros, sopapillas and more.
You will also find tacos, fajitas, burritos, salads, seafood, nachos, soups and more on the menu. They also offer a kid’s menu. Check out their social media for a complete menu and wonderful photos of the food.
Along with the amazing food El Maguey offers, you will find the staff and owner are about some of the finest and friendliest folks you’ll find in our community. They will treat you like royalty and take care of all your dining needs on your visit. How lucky are we that they decided to open such an amazing location in our community. Happy one-year anniversary!
