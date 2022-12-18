When I grew up in the northern part of Whitfield County, we had absolutely no restaurants in my neck of the woods. We had to drive south on the Cleveland Highway about five miles to reach a place to get food. Well, times have changed. I live close to where I grew up, and we have some amazing restaurants close to me now. I never thought it would happen. We are uptown.
One place I’m glad is in my area is El Sueno. It’s a wonderful Mexican restaurant that I frequent often located in Varnell off Cleveland Highway. They also have another location off South Dixie Highway. So, no matter where you live, there’s a great location near you.
The food is so delicious that you can’t go wrong with any choice you make. My favorite is the Pollo Hawaiano. Just thinking about it makes we want to run there and have it for supper right now!
The entrée consists of a grilled chicken breast that is topped with melted cheese. Right away you know it’s going to be delicious, and it gets even better. Added to the top of the chicken and cheese are grilled onions, pineapple, bacon (oh my) and avocado. The combination of flavor and textures is great, and the appearance is one of beauty. I love pineapple mixed with savory foods. It seems it just brings out the best of the other foods.
When the dish is delivered to your table your senses go wild. It looks so good, smells so good and tastes just as good. The dish comes with delicious rice and a serving of grilled vegetables of zucchini, squash, carrots and onions — all of which are flavorful and cooked just perfectly. It’s a picture-perfect dish. The chicken is tender, the vegetables are fresh and delicious, and you will enjoy each bite. You’ll have trouble deciding which food to start eating first.
Along with the meal you will get the tasty salsa and chips as your appetizer. I just love warm tortilla chips, and theirs comes to the table just waiting for you to indulge. They are fresh, crispy and you can’t wait to dip the chips in the salsa. You have your own cup of salsa, which I love, and I don’t have to worry about folks at my table double dipping! I can double dip as much as I wish.
A must is the queso as another side or appetizer. It’s creamy, hot and tasty. It adds another level to your meal. You can always pour extra queso on top of the entrée of the grilled chicken if you desire! How much better can it get?
Other great foods at the restaurant are the tacos, beef nachos and fajitas. Well, in fact, all the foods are just really yummy and wonderful! You can’t go wrong with any choice.
El Sueno has a large dining room space for you to enjoy eating your meal, and they have such a friendly staff. They make you feel special when you visit them to eat lunch or dinner.
I’m so glad I don’t have to drive a great distance to find wonderful food. It’s here now with El Sueno. I may pass out because I found out the restaurant uses Door Dash to deliver. I’m not sure I can stand all the excitement!
