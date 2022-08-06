I was attending a college alumni event in Savannah a few years ago. I met an alumna from Ringgold. We were talking, and I told her I was from Dalton, and she said she often frequented a restaurant at the Rocky Face exit off I-75 that had wonderful food. Right away I knew the restaurant — Flako’s Mexican Restaurant.
Everything I’ve tasted at the restaurant has been wonderful (and the chips served with the salsa are warm — oh, yes), but one of my favorites is the shredded chicken tacos. The chicken is oh-so tender with just the right amount of spiciness. When you take that first bite, the tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and taco shell are not overpowered by too much heat. The flavors all blend together for the most delicious taste of food ever. Since I’m a sour cream lover, I must always order it, but it’s not required to make the tacos delightful.
The other favorite of mine at Flako’s are the rice and beans. I know it’s really two foods, but they are so yummy together that I just count them as one. When my mom cooked rice, she added butter and sugar, which I was never a fan of it prepared that way. When I went to college, I learned that rice can be a savory dish, not a sweet dish (who knew?). Now I’m a lover of rice, but a picky lover. It has to be prepared correctly, and not overcooked or undercooked. It has to be just right, which is what I get at Flako’s. The beans are smooth and creamy, and I use it as a dip with the warm chips. It lets me get that last delicious amount off my plate. It is a perfect companion for the rice. They go together so well.
I hope that you will try my favorites, and explore other foods at the restaurant to find your favorites. The choices are numerous. And you don’t have to live in Ringgold to make a visit to Flako’s for their mouth-watering food.
