We probably all lead lives that are too hectic at times. Maybe we need to slow down and take a deep breath and enjoy our day. If you are looking to find a place to sit and just relax, visit Garmony House at 109 W. Cuyler St. in downtown Dalton. This gem of a location is perfect for a snack with a friend or time for you just to give yourself time to recharge.
The owner will take special care of you while you try to decide from the menu of drinks, both hot and cold, and the tasty pastries. The toughest decision you’ll make on your visit is what to order.
Here are my top five reasons you need to visit and find your favorites at Garmony House.
1. Great atmosphere. The moment you walk in you realize you’re in the right place for relaxing or visiting with friends. The establishment has made sure that the place is perfect. You can sit at a small table, a large table, at the bar or outside at a cozy table and people watch.
2. The beverages are excellent. My pick for the drink is the brown sugar cinnamon frappe. What says relaxing better than a spicy, icy drink? The taste is a smooth, mellow one. The taste just eases your mind and your tension while you enjoy each sip. You’re sad when you see you are getting to the bottom of the cup. The flavor is addicting.
3. The desserts are over the top. On my list are three items: the raspberry macaron, a slice of carrot cake and a lemon bar. The meringue-based sandwich cookie is a bite of heaven with its crunchy exterior and a soft filling and that great raspberry flavor. It’s so perfect that it looks like a painting. The carrot cake is a mile high and has the softest, most delicate layers. Each bite of the cake with the cream cheese icing makes you want to eat more and more of the goodness. The lemon bar portion is huge. It’s hard to make perfect lemon bars due to the fact that it’s easy to overcook or undercook them. These bars are baked just right. Soft and creamy! You think you’ll have extra to take home, but I doubt it. Don’t feel guilty if you don’t need a doggy bag! These three desserts are difficult to bake, so why trouble yourself when you can just make a visit and get some prepared perfectly?
4. The location. You can’t beat downtown Dalton for a perfect place to visit. Parking is excellent and not much walking involved. They even offer a drive-thru for those days that you just don’t want to get out of your vehicle due to the weather, or you’re wearing your stretchy pants, or you have children in the car. Garmony House has thought of everything to serve their customers well.
5. Repeat numbers two and three again. The food is just delicious. The taste proves the items are made in-house with great love. When the owner gets up at 4 a.m. to come and bake for the day, that’s love. Love for the customers!
A side bar on the coffee shop. The name comes from the family place in Scotland. The location used to be a barber shop. They are open Monday through Saturday. On Fridays they are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for cocktails. They offer savory breakfast items on the menu. They also offer candle making classes on special occasions.
Now you are aware of Garmony House, a special place in Dalton to try new foods that will become your favorites. Enjoy those favorite foods in a location that gives you time to relax, enjoy the moment and probably meet some amazing folks. We all need to take time for ourselves.
