When there’s a new restaurant in my area, you know that I must make a visit to see what foods are available. I grew up and still live in the country, so when an eating establishment comes close it’s a huge deal.
The restaurant is Gettin Piggy Wit It on Dawnville Road. You can’t miss the restaurant, it’s right across the street from Dawnville Elementary School (my mama and daddy both graduated from high school at Dawnville, so the community has always held a special place in my heart). I’m not the only one that is checking out the food, many people were enjoying the goodness along with me. (Don’t worry, the service is very fast.)
I just had to try a little of everything. They have a soft opening menu (they’ve been open since around the first of May of this year, so only a few weeks), but honestly, I don’t know how much larger and better it could get. There’s a huge assortment of items to select. I had a pulled pork sandwich, which, let me tell you, may be the best I’ve had. The sauce is already mixed with the pork, making it a warm, delicious, tender piece of heaven. Get plenty of napkins. You will not leave any food from the sandwich. I promise!
I also had the BBQ pulled chicken spud. You can select butter or sour cream, too. It also comes with a piece of toast. It was just as tender, moist and oh so delicious as the pork sandwich. The potato is huge and piping hot. It’s a tie between these two as my favorite entrée. I’d pick them both as great. Why should I have to choose?
My sides were coleslaw and baked beans, and they were just as delicious and tasty as the entrées. The beans were a warm, tomatoey, incredible serving of comfort. I didn’t leave a bit in the container. The coleslaw was fresh, crispy and perfectly seasoned as a side to accompany the pork and chicken. The coleslaw container was also empty at the end of my meal. There are many other sides to select from such as potato salad, onion rings, collard greens, fries (which another customer there told me they are awesome, and they get them on each visit), cornbread and more.
I also had to sample a dessert. They carry banana pudding and various flavors of cheesecake, so I mixed the two together and selected banana pudding cheesecake. It was a very, very good decision. The cheesecake was perfect, and the taste was so smooth and creamy. The cupcake size serving was just perfect for a great end to a great meal.
Their hours of operation are 6 to 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, Monday through Friday. The food is all to go, so you can take it home and enjoy the goodness or enjoy your meal al fresco on their picnic tables. I enjoyed eating outside on the tables and meeting tons of great customers and talking about the delicious foods they’ve selected.
The breakfast menu is large, consisting of all types of biscuits (ham, bacon, sausage and a pulled pork biscuit), grits, eggs, hash browns and more (I’ve heard the pork chop biscuit is to die for). The best seller for breakfast is biscuits and gravy. My husband must make a visit with me next time.
The best sellers for lunch are the pulled pork and the hamburgers. The hamburgers (and fried foods) are cooked to order. Freshness is important. To quote the owner, “It’s not fast-food, it’s good food.” You can tell the freshness in each bite. The BBQ is seasoned and cooked right on site.
A goal that is important to them is to always serve food that is consistent, so each time a customer comes by to eat they can expect the same delicious food. This area was selected due to the fact that the owner wanted to expand (they offer another location in Chatsworth), and there was a need in the area for a good local place to eat. What a win for everyone!
I urge you to drop by this new location and see for yourself just how awesome the food tastes. Anything you select will be a good choice. I can’t wait to visit again and select additional items on the menu. I know they will be wonderful. I take credit for finding folks a wonderful place to get breakfast and lunch. Ha!
Sit and enjoy your food on the tables out front and think about my mama and daddy strolling along the Dawnville High School campus as teens. What a memory!
