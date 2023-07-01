If it’s pizza you are craving I have just the perfect place for you — Hamilton’s Pizzeria on Hamilton Street.
It’s the perfect place to enjoy a pie and experience the atmosphere of downtown. I grew up in Dalton and downtown was the only place to shop in the 1960s and 1970s. I have so many great memories of shopping with my mom and thinking it was the largest place in the world with so many shops and restaurants. I sort of feel the same today. Our downtown is alive and thriving, and I still enjoy shopping and eating at the local businesses.
The pizzeria is open Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There’s private, covered parking for Hamilton’s customers in the back of the building, and the entrance is on Pentz Street. Look for the signs on the door to enter the restaurant. The large dining room has plenty of seating for a small or large group, and the inviting outdoor space is perfect for lunch or supper on those perfect summer days.
Hamilton’s Pizzeria makes its delicious food in-house, and you can taste the difference right away. My choice is always their mouthwatering meat lover’s pizza. They have two sizes available. The crust and sauce are made there, and you will appreciate that when you take the first bite of food.
The sauce is rich and creamy and such a flavorful topping for the pizza. The crust is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, just like a good pizza crust should be. In most people’s opinion, the crust is the most important part of the dish. (They also offer a cauliflower crust in the smaller size.) Hamilton’s Pizzeria gets an A+ for the crust, and the toppings are just as good. The meat lover’s contains the red sauce, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage and mozzarella cheese. Should I say more? Each gooey bite is pure joy and a balance of all the incredible flavors. A+ on the toppings, too.
Many more pizzas are available. The best seller is the supreme, which contains sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives. I can smell the toppings right now. Other choices are the luau, BBQ chicken, bacon cheeseburger, the sunrise and more. You can also make your own by selecting the cheese and meat and/or veggie toppings. They aim to please.
Other menu items are calzones, pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and plenty of yummy appetizers. I usually get one of their salads, mainly for the fresh ingredients and the homemade dressings. The house salad is my pick with salad greens, onions, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and the wonderful ranch dressing. I tend to dip my pizza in the ranch dressing, too. This is a thing I learned teaching middle school for 30 years! Good times!
They also offer other types of salads such as a Greek salad, caesar salad and a California salad. You can’t make a wrong choice. You may also add salmon (my choice), chicken or shrimp to your salad.
Desserts are always a fantastic choice at this restaurant. Not only do they look so appealing, they also taste darn good! I just love the strawberry cake with the moist layers and the creamy icing topping with whipped cream. It’s always perfect. Other good choices are the cheesecake (I love it, too) and the key lime pie (it’s great, too). So you won’t go wrong with any choice!
Since opening in 2015, Hamilton’s Pizzeria has been a great supporter of the community. You can find many local organizations holding lunch and/or supper meetings here.
When your pizza craving hits, now you know where to go. You will enjoy great food (pizza or any of their other great choices), you will enjoy the great location and atmosphere of downtown, and you will enjoy the friendly and nice employees at Hamilton’s Pizzeria. Give your pizza a dip in the ranch dressing, too. Let me know how you like the taste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.