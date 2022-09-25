I absolutely love making a trip to downtown Dalton. I’m a native Daltonian — I’ve lived here all my life except during my college days in the Classic City.
When I walk down the first block on Hamilton Street, it brings back memories of mine from the 1960s of Davis Bakery, a dime store and Cannon’s on the corner. I love that downtown still thrives with great places — especially great local restaurants. One establishment that always has food I love is Hamilton’s Food and Spirits on Hamilton Street. It’s located right in the area of those fond places of mine from the ‘60s. When I visit, I feel like I’ve stepped back in time.
Hamilton’s menu is large, so you might have trouble selecting between all the amazing foods! My favorite appetizer is the fried pickles. I really don’t know who thought of these tantalizing bites but woo-hoo to them. The pickles are breaded with just the right amount of coating and are cooked to perfection. There’s a delightful taste in each bite. Their ranch dressing is made in-house and is the perfect paring with the pickles.
My entrée choice is a huge house salad. It comes with greens, onions, cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers — all the ingredients I love. You can taste the freshness of these veggies right away. There’s nothing better. I order grilled salmon on my salad, which is pure perfection. The taste of the fish is mild, flavorful and moist. A delight in each mouthful.
To say their desserts are sinfully good would be accurate. I have a hard time choosing, but my favorite is the cheesecake (which is one of my all-time favorite desserts), and the one at Hamilton’s does not disappoint. You can select different toppings, and I get fresh strawberries. The serving is so large that you’ll think they served you the entire tart. Each bite seems to get better and better, and you’ll enjoy savoring such deliciousness.
When you visit Hamilton’s, I know you will find your favorite foods, as I have found mine. Great food and reliving great memories along Hamilton Street — how much better can it get?
