If you’re craving barbecue you must make a visit to Johns BBQ on Glenwood Avenue.
Warning No. 1: You might need to wear elastic waistband pants when you go! (At my house we call them stretchy pants). Remember, you have been warned.
The barbecue choices are pork, beef or chicken. The menu includes more than barbecue, so it’s a perfect place for any cravings you may have.
My choice is the barbecue pork. There’s just something about the taste of the tender, flavorful pork with the juicy, perfect sauce.
The sauce is already mixed with the pork, which I prefer. I enjoy the sauce being added ahead of time to the meat, and allowing it to simmer in all the juice.
When I begin eating, I just want to dig in and start enjoying my meal.
Warning No. 2: You’ll need plenty of napkins.
You must try the hot slaw. The restaurant makes the secret recipe in-house. I enjoy it with the barbecue and the baked beans. In fact, I think it would be perfect on any savory food on the menu.
The homemade pies are totally enticing.
Warning No. 3: You will not be able to resist the homemade desserts.
The restaurant makes them in the early mornings, so you will enjoy the freshest crust and filling you’ve every consumed.
The meringue on top is light and airy and just melts in your mouth. There’s an art to a good meringue, and I’d say they have perfected it. Martha Stewart would be pleased. The coconut pie is my choice, but you can’t go wrong selecting the peanut butter pie.
My hubby and I get one of each so we can enjoy both! We’ve thought this thing out. Enjoy the barbecue, coconut pie and other tasty foods at Johns BBQ. You will definitely find your favorites from their menu.
Just don’t forget to wear those stretchy pants. You have been warned.
