Since 2002, Kelly’s Restaurant has been a staple on South Dixie Highway in Dalton.
The matriarchs of the family are credited with starting the business, and family keeps it going to this day. One of the sons has been the owner since 2015. You will find sons, daughter-in-law and mom working each day at Kelly’s to provide the community the best food around. The name of the restaurant comes from a granddaughter. How special is this restaurant and this family!
Kelly’s is located one mile from the Walnut Avenue and Thornton Avenue intersection and has plenty of parking and dining space. They serve breakfast Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and lunch is served until 2 p.m. Both meals feature a cafeteria style menu, and lunch is meat and three style. You can select from an all-veggie meal or meat and one or two veggies. Four meats are on the menu each day, and you’ll find tons of vegetables to select from. Their social media page lists the menu each day for lunch. Fried chicken is on the menu each day (which is the best seller each day) and you will be glad it is! Desserts galore line the counter! Each one looks so tempting that you will want one of each.
My selection of course is the fried chicken. (The baked chicken is delicious, too.) The chicken is moist, tasty, tender and has a crispy, thick, awesome crust. I don’t see how they get it so moist and get the crust to stay on the chicken. The recipe is from the mom that started the restaurant years ago. She knew her stuff! The chicken breast is huge, and you don’t think you’ll be able to consume it all, but you will.
The vegetables are numerous, and each one looks so tempting. My choices are the mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, fried okra and deviled eggs. The potatoes are creamy and seasoned perfectly. The carrots are like my mama made — just a hint of butter and cooked oh so tender. The okra contains a secret ingredient, and you will enjoy each bite with the yummy coating. My daddy grew okra in the garden each year, so okra was a staple at my house. We Southerners love deviled eggs, and I am an expert at eating them, and these are so very delicious. Each bite is a delight. Cornbread sticks or rolls come with the meal, and I always select cornbread. These are in the shape of miniature ears of corn. It’s like getting the edge piece of cornbread in each bite. My mama made them on special occasions. When I eat them, I’m right back at home! Sweet memories.
A delicious dessert is a must. You can’t pass up a good thing. Different types of fruit cobbler are on the menu each day along with banana pudding and cakes. My favorite is the banana pudding. It’s just so wonderful and a perfect combination of wafers, fresh sliced bananas and a sweet vanilla custard. In each bite you get the perfect mixture of the heavenly dessert. The whipped cream topping makes it even more delicious.
Kelly’s has a unique feature that you don’t find often in Dalton — a separate room for groups to meet and enjoy a meal. Groups have the benefit of meeting in a private setting while enjoying delicious food. They can accommodate around 90 people for an event. The restaurant offers to-go catering and holiday catering. They can do it all!
The mission of the restaurant is to provide the community with a great breakfast and lunch at an affordable price. I’d say they exceed this mission tenfold. The homemade food is very delicious, the staff is friendly, and the atmosphere is very inviting. I know you’ll find your favorites on the menu. Experience and talent are what allows the staff to produce great food each day for the community. Hard work, dedication, love for the community and friendly people are things that make Kelly’s special. Family is the center of the restaurant, and even if you’re not family by heritage, you’ll feel like you are when you enjoy a meal with them.
