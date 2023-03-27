You know when you visit a local restaurant and the dining room is crowded, it’s a great place to eat. Even at their busiest times, Los Reyes will see that your every need is met. Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant has been a staple for years in Dalton. They are known for their great food and great service, and you won’t be disappointed when you drop by.
Their menu is very large, and they have something for everyone, no matter your taste. The menu includes, salads, soups, seafood, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, fajitas and much, much more. They aim to please your cravings.
Something I absolutely love on the menu is the create your own bowl entrée. You select from numerous types of protein, sides and toppings. I enjoy mine with the pulled beef (which is so tender, juicy and delicious), Mexican rice, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, onions and peppers. There are many more toppings and veggies you may add to the bowl. The list is almost endless. The entrée is a huge portion of food which looks and tastes oh so fine.
The flavors mix together to create a delicious and wonderful meal. I just can’t stop eating. Each bite is so scrumptious. The colors, texture and flavors are just perfect, plus you get to choose in the assembling of your own meal.
Each time I visit a restaurant where tacos are sold, I must sample one and compare the taste of other tacos I’ve eaten. The tacos at Los Reyes get an A+ from me. I like the crunchy, corn taco shell filled with ground beef. The filling is so full that it usually falls out of the shell. That’s a taco! I add sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce to top it off. The taste is so good, and you can tell that all the veggies are very fresh. Los Reyes wants to make sure that customers get the best food possible.
All of the desserts are delicious, but my favorite is the churros. Who can resist a dessert that is topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and cherries? The portion is so huge that you will need to share or take some home with you for later. The warm pastry dessert sprinkled with cinnamon sugar is what I need to end a perfect meal.
Los Reyes is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m; Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Lunch specials are offered, too, and they also offer takeout.
When you visit Los Reyes, if the dining room is crowded, don’t leave. Just jump right in with the rest of the satisfied customers and enjoy some of the best food in town. Los Reyes will take great care of you. Our community knows good eats.
