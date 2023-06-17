Did someone say tacos? If it’s tacos you are craving I’ve got just the place for you to go get some of the best in town — Mariscos El Cuhhhmaron on Hamilton Street in Dalton. and if it’s Tuesday they have taco specials!
This lovely, inviting place is a must visit if you haven’t already found out just how good it is. The owners, staff and employees will go out of their way to make sure you get the food choices you want and will explain everything to you in such great detail.
The tacos are really, really quite wonderful. I couldn’t decide on one so I enjoyed two. One selection was the delicious fried fish taco, served on a flour tortilla with purple cabbage (yummy), pico and this amazing spicy mayo. Don’t worry, the spice was not too overpowering at all. It was all heavenly and a great bite of goodness. The fish was perfectly cooked and just melted in your mouth. Everything was fresh, delicious and so tasty.
The second taco choice featured marinated and grilled steak served on a huge portion of melted cheese (so you know it’s going to be great) inside a flour tortilla. It’s topped with fresh pico. You can also select corn tortillas. The steak was so tender and juicy, and each bite was wonderful. Get plenty of napkins ready. You’ll need them because it’s so juicy. Each bite is just plain delicious.
The perfect accompaniment for the tacos would be the rice and chips and salsa. I even dip my tacos in the salsa. The rice is so flaky, tender and moist. Why can’t I even begin to cook rice that looks and tastes this good? I’ll just keep getting their amazing rice. I’ll stop trying to do it myself.
The restaurant has been open for several months and customer favorites have been found. The surf and turf fries, the ceviches and the aguachiles are some of the most popular. One of the owners recommends the fried fish taco (I obviously second her recommendation). The seasoned fries are piled high with cheese, steak, shrimp, pico and guacamole. Oh, my goodness.
The restaurant also features foods with different spice levels, and the staff will help you decide dishes to meet your choice. My choice is not too much spice on my food — yes, I am weak. The foods I selected had some heat, but not too much for me. If you need more they have dishes for you. Other foods they offer are wings, shrimp dishes, fish and chips, and more.
The husband and wife owners moved here and decided to open a restaurant where people could get delicious, fresh food using regional recipes from Sonora, Mexico. One of the owners cooked for family and friends and has a talent for being a great chef. Another family member cooks there, too. The kitchen staff is a team, and each brings a specialty to the restaurant. What a special group of folks! You can tell that providing great food to our community is important to them.
The hours of operation are Tuesday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and closed on Monday. The dining room provides plenty of seating, plus a great atmosphere with a sofa, TVs and a great view of downtown Dalton. There’s outdoor seating, too.
I’ve found this location a gem in our town. The people are just as great as the food, and that’s important to me. Plus, tacos. Great tacos. Whether it’s a Tuesday or not, stop by Mariscos El Cuhhhmaron for some of the best tacos, and more, in town. Those seasoned fries piled high with goodness sound good about now, too.
