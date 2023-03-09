Great food since 1982. Not many restaurants can make this claim, but Miller Brothers Rib Shack on East Morris Street in Dalton may do so!
Two local brothers opened the restaurant 41 years ago, and the family-owned business is still going strong by offering the community great food in a friendly and family environment. They want to feed their customers physically and spiritually, and they treat their food like a tradition. The business is still family-run, with husband and wife operating the restaurant with the help of their two sons and their wives.
I’ve eaten at the restaurant many times, and each time is a joy. The folks are just as great as the food! You will feel like such a valued customer each time you visit.
The menu is large, and no matter what you select, it will be wonderful. The selections range from ribs, barbecue, chicken fingers, sandwiches, Brunswick stew and much, much more.
My favorite is the barbecue pork plate. There’s just something amazing about the tender, juicy pork. You may get the sauce (which is homemade in house) on the side or mixed in the meat. The sauce is a perfect taste of spices — which is tangy and rich. When it’s mixed with the pork, magic happens. Your taste buds will thank you. The coleslaw and baked beans are amazing, too. The slaw is oh so fresh and crunchy with a wonderful mellow taste. The baked beans are fantastic with a rich, creamy, warm comforting flavor. I could eat an entire serving by itself. The beans are a side dish, but man, they could stand alone as an entrée! A generous, buttery serving of Texas toast comes with the plate, and you will use it to sop up every bit of the wonderful barbecue sauce.
If you are looking for a tasty, homemade dessert, try the sweet potato pie. (Sweet potatoes are one of my favorite foods, and enjoying it in a pie, now that’s special). It’s a warm slice of perfection. The crust is so flaky, and the filling is smooth and creamy. You won’t have any extra to take home, so it’s best to order one to-go to enjoy for a midnight snack.
The best sellers for the restaurant are the ribs and beef barbecue. According to one of the owners, Miller Brothers is rated in the top five for barbecue in the state of Georgia. I will second, third, and fourth this because the barbecue is that good!
The dining room offers plenty of room to dine in, or you may get your order to-go. They also offer catering. The hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out their social media page to get the latest news about their delicious food.
I’ve found my favorite foods at Miller Brothers Rib Shack, and I know with all the delicious foods they offer, you will find yours, too. You and your family will enjoy joining the Miller Brothers family for a meal made with love. After 41 years, their food has become a great tradition in the Dalton community.
