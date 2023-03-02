Good food, fresh drink, local flavor. These are the words that Native Kitchen in Dalton live by each day.
The local restaurant located inside The Mill at Crown Gardens off Chattanooga Avenue has been serving great good to the community for four years. I highly suggest you make a visit and see for yourself just how great the food is, how awesome the staff is, and experience the atmosphere for yourself.
The minute you enter, you know something special has been planned for customers. The space is open and inviting, the huge windows allow you to see the view of the area, and they give you the feel of a light and airy space to enjoy a meal or appetizer. The upstairs area is a quaint space for a meeting or just enjoying food with friends.
I’ve visited the location many times, and each time I try to select different foods to enjoy. There’s so many to try, I don’t want to limit myself to just one great food.
My choice for a starter is the fried potato appetizer. It contains the house chips, fries and breakfast potatoes cooked in peanut oil. (Nuts are used in the restaurant.) Enjoy the potatoes with dill and ranch dipping sauce. I doubt you’ll have any left to take home!
I’m going to skip to the dessert next — the oatmeal cream pies. At times these goodies are sold out (it’s their best-selling dessert), and you will want to order one before someone else snatches it up! These very moist and tasty oatmeal cakes are stuffed with the best vanilla filling ever. Each bite gets better and better. I usually must have a least one or two bites before enjoying my entrée. I just can’t wait! They offer other desserts, too, all which are wonderful, and some will satisfy your chocolate craving.
The entrée I enjoy is the veggie chili quinoa bowl. Even the name sounds healthy. The dish contains quinoa (if you haven’t tried this, it tastes like a mix between rice and a nutty grain, which is rather delicious), kale, sauteed veggies, veggie chili, (which tastes so fresh and so good) and bread, which is an almond bun made in-house. It’s good, and it’s different. I highly suggest you try it! You can also add a protein to this dish — chicken or beef — if you wish. The combination of all the ingredients in this entree make for a delicious meal and one with fresh ingredients used. You can taste the difference.
I also enjoy the apple walnut salad with grilled chicken which contains greens, walnuts, apples and more. It’s a flavorful dish that doesn’t disappoint! Be sure to try it with the honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Beverages, coffee (I’ve heard the honey cinnamon latte is a must to try and a best seller at the restaurant), and cocktails are available at Native Kitchen. One very popular drink they are doing is a cold pressed juice called Seed of Life. Different flavors are available. My choice is the Sun Vibe which contains orange, carrot and lemon juice with ginger and turmeric added. It’s served iced cold, and it tastes amazing. Who knew juice was so good and good for you!
The menu is offered all day, so you will have many choices to select from no matter what time of day you visit. Everything offered on the menu is gluten free. They are open for breakfast, lunch or dinner Tuesday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. They have a large room next door that you may reserve for a group event, and Native Kitchen will prepare some tasty food for your event. Also, they offer many fun and special events. Check out their social media pages to see what they are offering next.
I urge you to try local restaurants. They offer some great foods, and Native Kitchen is one you want to put on your to-visit list. See what a great location they offer, meet the wonderful staff and owners, enjoy something great from their huge menu, and revel in the awesome atmosphere. Good food, fresh drink, local flavor. Native Kitchen does it well!
