I love having birthdays, and I’m having one this month. As I get older, I realize I need to take care of myself more, and making better food choices is high on my list of things to do.
I’ve found a local place that meets that need for me, and the food is so great that I don’t even think about how good it is for me. The place I encourage you to visit, if you haven’t already, is Real Food Company off Dup Gap Road in Dalton. It’s easy to find, it’s right off Walnut Avenue, it has ample parking, it’s an inviting space the minute you walk in the door, and the nicest folks you will ever meet will answer your questions and take care of you.
The location has a grab-and-go market, seasonal specials, take-and-bake meals, specialty brand products, and they will prepare the best salads and bowls for you to take home or enjoy on the wonderful outdoor patio in the back. No matter what choice you select it will be a great one.
The store features products that are paleo-based, all-natural products, gluten-free, no dairy, no grains, no refined sugars, no soy, no processed oils or no preservatives. The taste and quality of the food is like nothing I’ve had before. Usually when I think of gluten-free or no-refined sugar products I’m thinking of something that tastes like what I think eating cardboard would be. But no way! I am totally incorrect! The food is delicious, tasty, and just plain awesome. Please don’t take my word, go visit them soon and find out for yourself.
I highly suggest the bowl (or salad) where you select your own fresh ingredients from their huge assortment of proteins, vegetables, fruits, nuts, dressings and much more. The classic chicken salad is my pick (they offer five types), along with salad greens, spinach, onions, almonds, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted veggies, cabbage and the delicious house-made honey mustard dressing. It’s a feast! All the food tasted so fresh, so delicious, and so satisfying. The foods mixed together perfectly and made for such a great meal.
Other great foods I suggest are the house-made granola and the snack mix. I had to try them both with my delicious bowl of goodness and they were so good that I probably ate too much. The granola contains yummy ingredients such as almonds, honey, pumpkin seeds, cashews and more. The snack mix features almond flour crackers, plantain chips, cashews, pecans and much more. I’m still enjoying both treats at home. All the ingredients are listed plainly on the container so you know exactly what goes in the wonderful food items.
To finish my fantastic trip, I had to indulge in desserts. (Almond flour is used in the baked goods.) Since these desserts are made with better ingredients than I could buy at my local grocery store or even get through a drive-through, I had two different desserts (know, I’ll skip dessert for a few days to compensate).
The Snickerdoodle cookie was just about one of the best desserts I’ve had in town. The cookie was soft, moist, filled with cinnamon, and each bite was an enjoyment. I had to bring home an extra ... just in case! I also recommend the house-made ice cream sandwiches. The one I’m in love with is the salted caramel cookie with vanilla ice cream. Let me tell you, that’s one fine, fine dessert. Both the cookie and ice cream are made in-house, and you can tell the difference. The taste is unbelievable!
The location carries so many things for customers to enjoy. A few of the things are lunch packs, cartons of ice cream, cookies, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, take-and-bake meals such as meatloaf, taco pizza, chicken enchiladas, chicken noodle soup, chicken casserole, grass-fed beef from a cattle company in Chatsworth and so much more. Their best-sellers are the sweet potato salad and the poppy seed chicken casserole. They also offer an organic iced matcha latte and an organic iced vanilla latte. Their plan is to offer additional drink options in the future. They also offer catering.
Be sure to check out their social media pages to see more of what’s offered. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go by and help them celebrate their five-year anniversary this November. May I suggest everything, especially the salted caramel sammie.
Their goal is to make healthy and nutritious food taste good, make healthy food a better option, and make healthy food a convenient option. In other words, make healthy fast-food, which they’ve done exceptionally well. No cardboard-tasting foods here!
Join me in eating foods that are good for my health and not detrimental to my health. Boy, I was eating those foods that made me gain weight and foods that were bad for my health, especially my heart health. I will indulge occasionally, but not every day. I want to continue to celebrate birthdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.