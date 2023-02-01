Have you ever wanted to visit a restaurant that offers a huge variety of foods and has something for everyone?
Look no further and make a visit to Red Wolfe Grill on Wolfe Street in Cohutta. This cute, quaint, inviting restaurant offers so much for the community with great food and friendly staff. The restaurant opened in April of 2020 and has been growing ever since.
The menu ranges from barbecue to chicken to salads to burgers to desserts to soups to meat and veggies. I told you that they offer something for everyone!
I have had several different foods over the past few years at the restaurant, and they have all been delicious, but on the suggestion of a friend, I tried a Red Wolfe favorite on the menu — the Ledane special. Boy, did my friend offer great advice. The Ledane is beyond wonderful. It’s named after a local Cohutta resident, and it features chicken grilled with onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. It tastes as good as it sounds. The flavors are so well blended, the chicken is so, so tender and the onions and peppers have that sweet grilled taste. You must give it a try when you visit. You will clean your plate. Thank you, my friend!
I highly suggest the onion rings as a side or as an appetizer. They are crunchy and very flavorful. The dipping sauce is creamy and yummy! Other sides are offered, too, including fries, baked beans, potato salad and hot slaw. Any selection is a good one.
Desserts are to die for. If you like peanut butter, the peanut butter pie should be your pick. The creamy pie is filled with loads of peanut butter and is just a rich and heavenly sweet piece of goodness. You won’t have any left over to take home. They also offer Oreo pie, lemon pie, key lime pie, a salted brownie and chocolate cake.
They are open for business Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can enjoy lunch or supper, or both. Wednesdays feature specials from meatloaf, pork chops, taco soup, chicken breasts and various types of vegetables. Check their social media to find out what the offerings are on the specials on Wednesdays.
The location has a large, homey dining room. They also have a roomy patio, and it’s heated during the winter months. No matter where you sit to enjoy your food, it will be inviting and comfortable. They will take excellent care of you.
Bands are often on hand Friday and Saturday nights. Summer months feature bike nights. As if all of this is not enough, a venue next door is available for rental for special events and occasions.
Now you know to visit Red Wolfe Grill to find foods that will please everyone in your family. Find your favorites, as I have found mine. Good advice is wonderful. And so is the Ledane special!
