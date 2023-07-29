Sometimes I just crave good BBQ. It’s just a comfort food for me. One of the places I recommend for great BBQ is Sauce’D Pig off Cleveland Highway in Dalton. The food will not disappoint, and the owner and staff will take excellent care of you.
They are a small family business, and the owner has been in the industry for many years, working in another family business since high school. The owner loves what they do, and they love getting to meet new and returning customers. In the words of the owner: “This community we live in is amazing, and they make it worth all the hard work we put in. I’ve got a great crew front and back who work hard to make sure all our customers are happy, and I appreciate them every day.” I told you it’s a great place with great folks.
The BBQ pulled pork sandwich is excellent. The in-house made hot BBQ sauce is heavenly, and the pork is so tender and juicy with the best taste ever. The bun is piled high with the BBQ goodness so you won’t leave the restaurant hungry or unhappy.
Get your napkins ready. The baked beans are high on my list of favorite foods in the area. The taste is oh so great, and they just make you want to eat more. I had no leftovers to take home. The coleslaw is just as delicious. The crispy cabbage taste of the creamy dish is a perfect side with the BBQ. This makes for a great entrée with delicious sides.
I’m also a lover of baked potatoes, and a potato topped with tasty toppings isn’t something that I can pass up. The potato is tender and large, and the toppings are so huge that you have to look hard for the potato. My kind of food. The dish contains butter, sour cream, cheese, meat and sauce. I selected the pulled chicken as one of the toppings and it was amazing. It’s cooked to perfection. The warm, spicy, tender potato was so filing and so good. The ingredients all mix together to make for a pleasurable food. I did have leftovers, and that’s always a good thing for me.
If it’s great appetizers you are looking for, the cheese sticks are an excellent choice with the warm, gooey bites of mozzarella dipped in marinara sauce. Other great choices are on the menu including wings (which a close source of mine says they are wonderful, and Wing Wednesdays features a special price of $.75 wings), fried pickles and more.
Desserts are a must selection at the Sauce’D Pig. Homemade desserts just can’t be beaten, and they have some of the best tasting in town. On the menu each day are brownies, funnel cake fries and banana pudding. Different choices of cakes are featured each week. The red velvet cake is very, very moist and tasty. The icing just makes each bite better. I highly suggest you try a piece during your visit with them.
The entire menu is large, and you will always find great food no matter what you choose. The menu offers sandwiches, hot dogs, ribs, salads, kids meals, sides and much, much more. Their best-sellers are the hand- patted burgers and smoked wings along with hamburger steaks and the Hayes Goo Steak, which is named after a frequent, dedicated customer of the restaurant. It features a hamburger steak with double cheese, bacon, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Now that’s an entrée. There’s also a Hayes Salad featuring grilled or fried chicken, bacon and jalapeños. Sounds like another fantastic choice to me.
The restaurant has been serving great food to the community for five years, and the current owner worked for the previous owner three years before purchasing the location. The restaurant is easy to find, has plenty of parking, offers a friendly dining space and a plus is the drive-through when you just want to keep on your pajama pants and get their delicious food to go.
The service is always very fast and friendly, and the staff will take care of your every need. The hours are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check out their social media for photos of the delicious food.
So when it’s BBQ you are craving, or a loaded baked potato, or wings, or great appetizers, or a homemade dessert, now you know where to go to curb those hankerings. Go by and help them celebrate their five-year anniversary, too. If you don’t see me in the dining room eating, I’m probably going through the drive-through in my pajama pants.
