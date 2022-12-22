The Mill at Crown Garden off Chattanooga Avenue in Dalton is a gem in our community. The historic location once housed a textile mill. If walls could talk!
The location now features a little of everything — clothing stores, hair salons, axe throwing, photography store and a variety of restaurants. One of my favorite places to eat there is Sol De Mayo. I first visited the location a few years ago when they opened, and I love it each time I go by for their delicious food. Their statement is to take fresh ingredients and prepare them with traditional recipes to create authentic Mexican street tacos and sides. I’d say they do an excellent job in meeting the statement goal!
I always order the barbacoa tacos. (The price is lower if you order three tacos rather than just one, so of, course I always get the three. I was a good student in my consumer education classes). They are flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, and it’s the best beef you will taste. It tastes like the roast my mama made. She would simmer it for hours in her waterless cookware on the stove and add her special spices. It was the most tender, juicy beef you could eat, and Sol De Mayo has evidentially copied my mama’s recipe! It’s like being in her house eating Sunday lunch.
The toppings offered are numerous, and I get onions, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on my tacos. You will also receive a serving of their special beans to go with your entrée. They are a spicy goodness that you will enjoy. Be sure to give them a taste. You won’t regret it. The tender beef tacos eaten with the spicy beans is such a flavor burst.
Two other side items that are a must for me to order is elote en vaso and the Mexican rice. I fell in love elote a few years ago. I didn’t know corn could be even more delicious than fresh corn on the cob from my daddy’s garden. Theirs is a mixture of corn, mayonnaise, peppers and tons of cheese on top. You won’t be able to stop eating it. The Mexican rice is such a huge portion, when it’s delivered to your table you will think they gave you double portions, but no, it’s a single serving just for you. Woohoo. The rice is tender, fluffy (unlike the rice I attempt to make at home), and seasoned so well. You really can share or take some home to eat later.
Sol De Mayo uses fresh ingredients and their food is made daily. You can taste the freshness in each bite.
They also offer nachos, cheese dip, vegetarian entrees, fries, taco fries, a taco bowl, desserts, meals for kids and more. They also offer fruit water which is made with fresh fruit. No flavorings, just the delicious fruits.
The Mill location has plenty of parking, plenty of dining space and tables and the excellent staff will take great care of you.
When you visit Sol De Mayo, you will surely find your favorites. The menu is large, so you won’t have any trouble getting wonderful food in any item you order. Plus, you get to enjoy a local building that houses a history of our town in a textile mill.
History and food. Two of my favorite things. If walls could talk, I think they would say “Thanks for being my guest."
