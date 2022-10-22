If you are in the mood for some fresh, tasty local food, I’ve just the place for you — The Buckin’ Burrito on North Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton. The owner notes that the location was the former Western Auto store. Ah, good memories from the 1960s. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner, so you can enjoy the Southwest food any time of the day. The menu is large, so you can select from many delicious entrees or sides.
My choice is the supreme burrito (you must try the food that the restaurant is named after, but they also offer salads, fajitas, tacos and quesadillas, too) which contains sour cream, and I love sour cream, so I tell them to put a generous amount on for me!
You can select your fillings from a huge assortment of meats, vegetables and cheese. I like the fact that I can see the foods I choose and watch the restaurant prepare it for me. I love the tasteful ground beef (they offer other meats — chicken, steak, fish, and tofu) paired with onions, grated cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black beans, rice and that delicious sour cream! Somehow, they get all of my ingredients rolled up in a soft, wonderful flour tortilla. The entrée comes with a generous serving of tri-color tortilla chips, and boy does it look appetizing!
Not that I need any other side to go with the huge burrito, but I must order the nachos supreme because, well, it contains sour cream! The tri-color tortilla chips are used as the base of the dish, and you get to select from the array of toppings to add. My choice is much like the burrito, melted cheese (they offer grated or melted), tomatoes, rice, black beans, lettuce and ground beef, which is piled high on my plate. I can taste all the fresh ingredients with the melted goodness while waiting in line for them to finish my order!
The salsa and pico are made in-house from fresh ingredients from local suppliers, and you can tell. You can just spot homemade.
Buckin’ Burrito makes a promise to prove a friendly atmosphere, and offer healthy, flavorful Southwest inspired food for a good price and a good fast dining experience. I’d say they’ve kept their promise!
You can enjoy the experience inside the spacious dining area or dine al fresco and even end the meal with a flavorful cookie on their menu. A cookie sandwich filled with icing does not have calories while eating it outside! We can pretend! Either space will get you in the mood for the wonderful fresh food they offer.
I’ve found my favorite foods. Visit Buckin’ Burrito and I know you will find your favorites.
