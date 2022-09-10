The Cremo Drive-In on East Morris Street has been a staple in town for years. It’s always been a go-to to get great food. The look of the building may have changed over the years, but not the service nor the tasty items on their menu.
When I taught school, I never had the luxury of eating lunch out and about. When I retired, I started making up for lost time. I worked part-time at an organization in downtown Dalton, so I visited many locations in Dalton for lunch. The Cremo Drive-In is one high on my list for good food.
One of the foods that I usually get each time I visit the restaurant is the BLT. The white bread (which is a must for BLT sandwiches — whole wheat bread would not be acceptable) is toasted on the grill to perfection. I’m not sure what brand of mayonnaise they use, but it’s wonderful. It’s creamy and has an amazing taste. The tomato juice from the tomato mixes with the mayo to make a sauce-like goodness. The generous portion of bacon is a little on the crispy side, which I love. It’s not overcooked or undercooked — it’s just perfectly done. All these ingredients make for a delight in each bite. The restaurant will cut the sandwich in half so you can share or take with you for a snack later. Your intentions may be good, but you’ll probably eat it all yourself at one meal.
I also must get a peanut butter milkshake to enjoy with the BLT. I didn’t even know of such goodness until I got one at Cremo years ago. I am a member of the peanut butter lovers fan club, so you know that I am serious about this milkshake. The ice cream mixed with the peanut butter is smooth and creamy. It’s awesome. It’s not overly sweet, but it’s a perfect mix of the two ingredients. I often forget that I have a delicious BLT at my table when I begin consuming the frozen beverage.
For many years they have received the Dalton Daily Citizen Reader’s Choice Award for Best Hot Dog. The menu is large, so you will find something that will become your favorite.
Now that I am retired, you may see me during lunch enjoying a BLT and milkshake, and maybe a hot dog. I still have to make up for lost time.
