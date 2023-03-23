"You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!"
Those words from a 1927 song could be my motto. I really love ice cream. In my younger days, my parents would make homemade ice cream often — sometimes more than once each week. We had a hand-cranked freezer, so my job was usually turning the handle. I didn’t mind because I knew the goodness of what was coming after I finished, and we opened the lid. Pure enjoyment!
My husband and I both enjoy ice cream, but we seldom get out the electric freezer and make the delicacy (no hand-cranked for us). We are lucky that a charming place in our neck of the woods is the best place to go when our cravings attack — Downtown Creamery on Wolfe Street in Cohutta. The building is considered a historical landmark and was one of the first banks in the area in the early 1900s. What’s better than local history to go with your ice cream!
The owner and staff will make you feel right at home and will provide you with excellent service. They strive on making connections with customers and being a local shop for good conversation and ice cream. I’d say they have hit the nail on the head.
The menu is large and features milkshakes, hand dipped ice cream in cones or cups, sundaes, floats and more. They offer several flavors of ice cream, including mint chocolate chip, strawberry cheesecake, Moose Tracks, Supercow and more (they feature Mayfield ice cream).
My hubby always gets a butter pecan waffle cone. It’s really delicious, and I know because I get a bite now and then. I do love the waffle cones, and black cherry is an all-time favorite, but there’s just something about a banana split that I can’t resist!
In the 1960s there was a drive-in on Glenwood Avenue that my parents and I visited, and my choice was always a banana split for $.99. I can taste those memories right now! The banana split at the Downtown Creamery is just as good as those I remember. The ice cream is so delicious (you may select the flavor of two or three scoops), and I love a scoop of vanilla and a scoop of praline pecan topped with caramel, whipped cream, wet walnuts and cherries. It’s so rich and creamy, and the banana just adds the next level of enjoyment. Yep, my bowl is always clean when I leave.
I also highly recommend you try the edible cookie dough. I first had this wonderful treat in Athens, Georgia, a few years ago, and I’d say I’m pretty hooked. I love cookie dough (my mom didn’t get to bake half of the cookies she made because I ate tons of the dough), and I know you are not to eat raw dough while baking cookies, so getting the edible type is my kind of snack. The three flavors they carry are peanut butter (my choice), birthday cake and chocolate chip. The peanut butter flavor is oh so rich, moist and flavorful. It just sticks to the spoon.
Their best seller of ice cream is the Supercow. It’s a combination of rainbow pastels that kids love. The chocolate lovers select the Smoky Mountain Fudge flavor. They are also known for their Downtownie, which is a brownie (you know it’s going to be good) topped with ice cream and your choice of syrup.
The creamery is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.; and on Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. There’s plenty of parking in a lot right by the store and the railroad tracks. The trains provide a great atmosphere while enjoy your ice cream. During the fall they offer hot cider, and during winter months they serve hot chocolate and a special hot chocolate topped with ice cream. This makes you want it to stay winter all year long to enjoy these yummy items. Be sure to check out their social media page for more information and to drool over the desserts.
The great owners wanted to open a creamery because they love ice cream, and they look for ice cream places when on vacation, so why not open one in Cohutta? Since they opened in April of 2021, the location has been serving customers wonderful ice cream, desserts and beverages.
Make a visit to find your favorites. I’m so glad the owners loved ice cream so much that they made this quaint place happen in Cohutta. I’m screaming for ice cream right now!
