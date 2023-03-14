A few months ago, a former teaching colleague who lives in Tennessee asked me for a recommendation of a great local restaurant in Dalton to enjoy lunch. I immediately knew of the location I was going to recommend — The Filling Station located on North Hamilton Street.
The community has special memories of the late Jim Davis, father of the owner, seen each day at lunch. He was there daily from day one of the opening of the restaurant until his unexpected passing one year ago.
This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with Southern comfort food I grew up eating. The food choices are like a garden has exploded and all the harvest of crops are available for customers to select. There are so many choices each day that you will never leave hungry nor wanting for more.
When the restaurant opened 20 years ago, I was a satisfied customer from the start.
Every food I’ve consumed has been great, but I do have favorites. The fried chicken is just awesome. It’s a filet chicken breast that is so tender and the crust is fantastic. It’s a featured item each day. Other entrees rotate days, and my other favorites are the meatloaf and the pork tenderloin. I’m a meatloaf snob, and this one is totally wonderful. It’s tasty, has a great texture, is moist and has that yummy tomato glaze on top. Now that’s a sign of good meatloaf! The pork tenderloin is so juicy and tender you can cut it with a fork. This lean meat is seasoned perfectly, and each bite is pure enjoyment. I often check their website and see if the pork is on the menu.
The veggies are too numerous to list each one, but a few are macaroni and cheese, creamed potatoes, green beans, squash casserole, okra and more. My favorites are the creamed corn and sweet potato soufflé. These just bring me back to my days of eating at home with my mom and dad and having fresh veggies at each meal. The corn is creamy, sweet and smooth. It just has a wonderful taste. The sweet potatoes are so delicious with their tasty, sweet flavor. Every bite makes me want more. These could be dessert, too! I usually get seconds on the corn and sweet potatoes. It’s perfectly OK!
Homemade bread featuring yeast rolls and cornbread muffins are always available. The cornbread just calls my name. I can’t resist the moist baked good. You don’t even need butter because it’s so darn good just by itself.
If it’s salad you want, you’ll find all types at The Filling Station. I always have to get an assortment of what’s available. The apple salad is so delicious. The apples are fresh and sweet with the best taste. The coleslaw is crunchy and has such a delicate taste. Pasta salad, fruit salad and garden salad are also featured and are all fresh and wonderful.
The desserts are numerous and you will have such a hard time deciding what to select. They are all made in-house by their pastry chef. The assortment ranges from banana pudding, Almond Joy pie, key lime pie, pecan pie and many, many more. My selection is the strawberry icebox pie. Just the appearance of it makes my mouth water. It’s a mixture of cream cheese, strawberries and whipped cream in a graham cracker crust. I can taste the goodness just thinking about it. It’s a perfect ending to your meal with its smooth, delicate and decadent taste. You’ll savor each forkful.
The location is a former gas station, and various signs adorn the dining area to remind patrons of bygone days in Dalton. Pictures of how the location looked back in the day line the hall. It’s a walk down memory lane for us Daltonians.
The restaurant offers catering, to-go orders and take-and-bake casseroles. Dine-in customers will find plenty of space to eat in two inviting rooms filled with memorabilia and huge windows. White tablecloths always make for a fine dining experience. The restaurant is open on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
After you make a visit, when folks ask you for a recommendation for lunch in Dalton, I’m pretty sure you will place The Filling Station on your list. It’s like my friend from my teaching days said on her visit: “I believe this restaurant lives up to its name." Join my colleague and me in getting filled up with great food by visiting The Filling Station. You won’t be running on empty!
