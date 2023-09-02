When I think of where I can go in town to get the freshest homemade chicken salad, one place comes to mind — the Hamilton Medical Center dining hall. Yes, that’s correct, the dining hall at our great local hospital.
After I retired from teaching 30 years in Whitfield County Schools, I worked at a local agency in our community. I visited Hamilton Medical Center very often for work and I would eat in their dining facility. I stumbled on the best chicken salad I think I’d ever eaten.
I found myself making a trip to the dining hall each time I visited. Man, it’s just the best chicken salad — tender, white chicken, mayo, celery and sometimes grapes. and they must have a secret ingredient that makes it taste so fantastic.
I have been telling my friends for years they must visit and try this amazing food. I find that it’s not offered on the menu each day, but there are other fantastic foods to try. (You can download the app, Bite, and you will find the menu each day for the Hamilton Medical Center dining hall).
At times the chicken salad is featured as a sandwich, or I prefer mine with the wonderful salad bar. The bar has such a fantastic assortment of veggies such as spinach, carrots, bell peppers, cranraisins, croutons, onions, fruits and much more. All the ingredients are always fresh, look so appealing and taste great. It doesn’t hurt that they are good for you, too.
Another great food I love is their homemade tortellini with cheese, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, squash and zucchini. It rivals some of the foods I’ve eaten in a fine Italian restaurant. The pasta mixes with all the fresh ingredients to make for one fantastic entrée or side dish. I also love their homemade yogurt parfaits with the creamiest vanilla yogurt topped with heavenly granola, almonds, pecans and raisins. It’s as healthy as it is delicious.
They offer other amazing hot dishes such as fish, potatoes, flatbreads and much more. At times they feature grilled cheese with a tomato basil soup, which is one of their best-sellers. Each Thursday you will find a grilled cheese with soup on the menu. That would taste wonderful on a cold day. On certain days they offer a nacho bar, a taco bar and a chicken salad bar.
If you can’t make it for lunch or supper, have no fear, join them for breakfast where you will find waffles, hash brown casserole, biscuits, eggs, bacon, sausage and more on the menu. Who can resist that?
More fruits, sandwiches, cookies (which are totally awesome), other desserts and more are offered in their to-go section. These foods are already packed and ready for you to take out or enjoy in the dining hall. They also offer a bistro-style patio where you can enjoy a snack or meal, too.
The dining hall is open seven days a week. Breakfast is available each day from 6:45 to 10 a.m. Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grab-to-go is offered from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dinner is offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Sunday through Tuesday the dining hall is open from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for third-shift employees and features a limited menu. They close briefly on the hours not listed to prepare for the next meal.
Anyone from the community is welcome to drop by anytime the dining hall is open to enjoy a meal. You don’t have to be a patient in the hospital or visiting a patient to dine. Drop by anytime. You will always be welcomed by the friendly culinary chef and staff who want to provide nutritious and delicious meals for our citizens and at a reasonable price.
This is not a traditional hospital dining hall. Drop by and see for yourself just how delicious and fresh the food is.
Sandra Derrick, a lifelong Daltonian, is a retired educator who taught home economics for 30 years in Whitfield County Schools.
