Since 1997 Dalton has been privileged to have one of the best restaurants to get sandwiches, soups, ice cream and more. It’s a convenient location on the east side of town, the Ice Castle, located off East Walnut Avenue.
The minute you walk in the oh-so-friendly owner and staff will make you feel like you are family and are eating at their home, which you really are. They treat each customer like family (they ask for your name for the order and then call you by your name during your entire visit, I love that), and even if you dine alone you won’t be eating by yourself. The customers and staff will become your family.
The establishment has many, many loyal, regular customers who visit very often to enjoy consistent, homemade foods. The owner states their food is not fast-food, but it’s quick food. and boy is it great! The quality of the food is so important to the business. They state that if the food isn’t good they are not going to serve it. It’s a family-oriented restaurant, using the dad’s recipe for the chili (he even makes apple pies during the season), and the daughter helps in the restaurant at times, too. Other staff may not be blood-related, but they are family.
The current owner is the third person to own the business, and she started the restaurant as an investment and developed the menu a little at a time. The owner also hires and trains younger people to work in the business. She teaches them work ethic, time management, how to multitask and how to treat people, things they will definitely need in their careers. She really cares.
Their menu is large, but anything you select will taste delicious. I suggest the homemade chicken salad paired with the strawberry salad. It’s so very great.
The salad contains lettuce, walnuts, cranraisins, strawberries, parmesan cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. It’s a perfect meal that’s tasty, healthy, and won’t permit me to begin those negative eating habits again.
The chicken salad is smooth, has a wonderful taste (I’m very picky about chicken salad) and is seasoned just right. (They can add grapes and nuts to the salad as well.) It’s a huge portion, but it’s so delicious that you probably won’t have any left to take home.
Other savory things to select from are homemade soups (vegetable and chicken noodle), chili, Brunswick stew, hot dogs, wraps, hamburgers, sandwiches, pinto beans, cornbread muffins, tuna salad, egg salad, pasta salad, club sandwich, pimento cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, a BLT and much, much more.
Their best-sellers are the chicken salad and the chicken noodle soup. (My hubby and I took home chicken noodle soup and cornbread muffins for supper. It was so delicious. I’ve heard the chicken noodle soup has been a staple for customers during illnesses, it’s a cure-all.) You can taste the love put in the homemade dishes for customers.
Homemade desserts are also on the menu. You can enjoy strawberry cake, vanilla cake with chocolate icing (which tastes like my grandma’s), brownies and ooey-gooey cake. and who can resist the hand-dipped ice cream? The selection is large and ranges from no-sugar-added strawberry or butter pecan, praline pecan, peanut butter cup, chocolate chip cookie dough, cappuccino crunch, black cherry and many, many more flavors. My choice is the no-sugar-added strawberry since I’m cutting back on sweets. The flavor of the ice cream was so good, I could not tell any extra sugar was missing. Also on the menu are milkshakes, banana splits, sundaes and a brownie delight.
The restaurant is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. Its social media pages show photos of the yummy food, and you will also find a list of the weekly specials — chicken and dumplings, broccoli soup, potato soup and spaghetti. Also offered are boxed lunches. The dining room is so inviting for eat-in meals, and they offer outdoor seating, too. In-store pickup is also available.
Our community is very lucky to have such fine folks like the owner and staff at the Ice Castle. That’s why local restaurants are so important in any community. They care, they live here, they love customers like family, and their food and actions show just how much love they have. Drop by soon and have a sandwich or a salad or soup or ice cream. Not only will you get delicious food, but you will also meet people that will probably become like your family. Now that’s pretty awesome.
Sandra Derrick, a lifelong Daltonian, is a retired educator who taught home economics for 30 years in Whitfield County Schools.
