There’s a great restaurant in our community that features so many menu items. Ten people could go in for a meal and each could get something completely different.
The menu is very large and very diverse. There’s pasta, pizza, sandwiches, wings, burgers, calzones, tacos, salads and more. The place you must visit for anything you are craving is The Local Restaurant off East Walnut Avenue in Dalton. Their motto is “Where food variety is our special.”
And speaking from experience of being a customer, their motto is so correct. Not too many restaurants can make the claim of offering American, Mexican and Italian food. and to boot, their food is fresh and homemade, featuring handmade pizzas, homemade salad dressings, salsa, sub sandwiches, calzones, appetizers and much more. and they provide delicious food to our community daily.
The friendly and efficient staff will answer any questions you have about the menu. They will take excellent care of you during your dining experience.
Let’s talk about the yummy dessert first, and why not? You must try the fried ice cream. It’s a huge scoop of vanilla ice cream placed in a homemade fried tortilla shell and drizzled with chocolate. You will enjoy eating every bite of this heavenly dessert. It’s oh so great!
I must always try tacos, well, because tacos are wonderful, and I just crave them most of the time. The tacos at The Local Restaurant do not disappoint. The American taco, with a homemade warm, soft tortilla, filled mile high with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream, satisfies my need for great food. They offer authentic tacos with onions and cilantro, too. They also offer tacos with chicken, steak or shrimp, along with the beef. The sides of rice and beans did not disappoint either. The warm, tasty, perfectly-seasoned sides were a wonderful accompaniment for the tacos.
And who can resist the warm, great tasting chips and salsa as an appetizer? Not me. The homemade salsa paired with the chips are something I can’t stop eating. You might have to ask for second servings. I always enjoy them throughout my entire meal, not just before the entrée arrives.
Some of their best sellers include chicken alfredo, mango habanero wings, taco pizza (which I’m trying next time), mexi melt (your choices of meat, with rice, beans, covered with cheese dip, topped with grilled peppers, onions and tortillas), hangover Luey (which is beef, chorizo, a fried egg, cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion), and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Wow! The list is long and they all sound amazing.
The restaurant is open seven days a week. The hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day lunch specials are featured from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is also available for special events such as parties, showers, etc. Each Friday night you can enjoy karaoke beginning at 6 p.m. Follow them on social media to see other special events and special offers on food.
Our community is lucky to have had this amazing, locally-owned restaurant since 2016. They offer so much diverse and delicious food for folks to enjoy. The list is too long to mention all they have on the menu. You will have to take my word and go visit and see for yourself just how fresh and tasty the foods are with the enormous choices available. You can’t go wrong with any selection. Remember their motto, “Where food variety is our special.” A plus to them!
