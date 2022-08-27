In the 1970s I worked at Belk Gallant department store on Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton. During my lunch or supper break I’d walk to The Oakwood Café around the block on Cuyler Street. I remember that I always had to get dessert at the end of the meal which was a huge piece of coconut cream pie. I’m pretty sure I had trouble walking back to work after that.
All the foods at The Oakwood are delicious. I grew up with country cooking. My mama cooked all the time, and she had supper on the table when my dad came home after work. We had cornbread each night with our meal, so in my mind I am a cornbread expert, and The Oakwood has some of the best. It’s tender, light and has a cake-like texture. With butter, or without butter, it doesn’t matter. It’s delicious both ways. I always order the cornbread with my entrée, whether it be a meat and two or a salad. I usually order extra cornbread to take home, and I’ve been known to drop by at times and order a few with a glass of sweet tea and enjoy the goodness in my car.
Since I love their cornbread, I guess it’s only fitting that my other favorite pick at the restaurant is the turkey and dressing, which is made with the wonderful cornbread. (The special on Friday is turkey and dressing, so you may see me there). The dressing is rich, savory and seasoned just right. The white meat turkey just falls apart it’s so tender, and the gravy is smooth and delicious. It tastes like the dressing my Grandma Land made on special occasions. So you know it’s awesome. At times I use my cornbread to sop up the last morsel of dressing or gravy on my plate. I can’t leave one bit.
On Fridays you must try the turkey and dressing, and the cornbread. Or you can visit other days for foods that are just as delicious. (The pot roast is on the menu each day, and it’s awesome). You can find your own favorites.
It’s a good thing I don’t have to walk from Hamilton Street in Dalton to eat at The Oakwood now. I’m not sure I could make it after all the turkey and dressing.
