Food. A simple but powerful word. I love the memories foods bring up in my mind. If I sit and think, I can smell the wonderful chocolate bread pudding my mama was baking in the oven when I got off the bus from school. The memory makes me smile.
My husband and I are retired educators, and we enjoy visiting different local restaurants in our area. Our community has so many fine places to dine, and they all offer great food. I have one or two favorite foods at each dining establishments and I want to share them. I encourage you to visit local restaurants, try my suggestions and begin your favorites.
I always enjoy any food selection that I choose at The Perfect Cup in downtown Dalton, but two items keep me coming back for more. This location is often a go-to when I meet with friends or my daughter for lunch.
The chicken salad is amazing. It has a smooth, wonderful flavor, and it’s seasoned perfectly. It’s offered as a sandwich, on a garden salad or you can enjoy it alone with crackers. It’s heavenly.
I’m picky about frozen drinks. I’ve sampled many in my visits to other cities, yet the caramel frappe at The Perfect Cup is one of my all-time favorites. It’s not overpowering with coffee flavor, not too sweet, it’s just perfect. I order a sugar-free, decaf frappe. They can make your drink any way you select. It’s icy cold, rich and creamy, and so addicting. I drop in often for my treat.
Chicken salad. Frappes. Mighty fine selections at The Perfect Cup. They make me smile just thinking about them.
Sandra Derrick, a lifelong Daltonian, is a retired educator who taught home economics for 30 years in Whitfield County Schools.
