Coffee has taken on a life of its own recently.
My mom used to make coffee by using an electric percolator. She’d place the coffee grounds in a perforated basket then added water to the container where it would boil and rain down over the coffee. She often used the instant variety by adding and stirring hot water with coffee crystals placed in a coffee cup.
I drank sweetened iced tea during the warm months and milk during the winter months. (We never had iced tea during cold weather. That was a no-no.) My parents would be astonished now by all the ways to enjoy coffee.
A great local place to enjoy various ways to consume coffee is The Pour on Southland Drive in Dalton.
The coffee menu is large, and my favorite is the sugar-free, decaf iced caramel latte. Who knew sugar free could taste so delicious? (The caramel frappuccino is great, too).
Whether you like your drink cold, hot, iced or with flavorings added, The Pour has them all. You will find something that will become your favorite.
Not only can you enjoy coffee beverages, you can indulge in savory or sweet items on the menu. I have found my favorite savory food in the chicken pesto flatbread. It’s a delicious bread topped with spinach, all-white meat chicken, mozzarella cheese and a tasty pesto. Every bite is a warm, cheesy, heavenly taste of goodness. It’s large enough to share, but don’t feel you have to do so. You can just enjoy it for yourself.
The sweet treats are all delicious, and if you desire, the restaurant will heat any pasty for you to enjoy warm. You can’t visit without trying the cheese danish or the apple caramel cookie. But any selection you make will be enjoyable.
After making your selection of food choices, you can enjoy them inside the cozy building or make your way to a spacious open or covered outdoor seating area filled with tables, chairs and even a swing. You will find it difficult to leave!
I’ve heard that percolators are making a comeback. No need to purchase one if you didn’t save it from the 1970s.
Visit The Pour and allow them to make a flavorful coffee drink for you. You will find your favorite.
