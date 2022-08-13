Even though The Spiced Apple has changed locations from Glenwood Avenue in Dalton to Gillum Drive in Dalton, the food has remained the same — delicious.
Back in the day during my teaching career, educator friends and I would plan to eat lunch on staff development days at The Spiced Apple. When we arrived at school at 8 a.m., we’d go ahead and make our plans to leave school early to avoid the lunch crowd so we could get a table.
Neither the crowd nor the wonderful food has changed. You have to arrive early at lunch to beat the crowd and get a table.
If you want to try the most delicious sandwiches, you are in the right place. My favorite is the turkey club, which features Boar’s Head turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon (right away you know if it has bacon, it’s good), tomato and lettuce.
My selection of bread is the best onion bread on the planet, which they make in house. (At times I just eat the onion bread toasted or untoasted with a salad). And of course, I get the sandwich toasted. Chips and a pickle come with each sandwich entree.
You will be stuffed after eating all of this, but you must make room for dessert. The dessert menu is lengthy, but my selection is the hummingbird cake.
I am a cake icing connoisseur, but on this cake, the moist layer is just as tasty as the cream cheese icing. If you haven’t tried this type of cake, it’s a must visit to enjoy a piece. The cake is a cross between a pineapple upside-down cake with spices and banana bread. The moist cake layer mixed with the creamy icing is heaven on earth. Do calories count when you are eating cake? Just asking for a friend.
Even if the calories count, be sure to try my favorites at The Spiced Apple and select some other menu choices of your own. They will probably become your favorites.
Now that I am retired, I don’t have the pleasure of joining wonderful staff members at my school for lunch, but I still have to arrive early at The Spiced Apple to get a table.
