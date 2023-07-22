How does a place that offers great food and drink and welcomes you with open arms sound? Sounds like a perfect place to me, and you will find that place at the Spinning Room in Dalton at the Mill off Chattanooga Avenue.
Their motto is “Where community gathers” and how inviting is that! They want their guests to feel unique, and they strive to make their customers feel like they are welcome to come and enjoy all they offer. It’s a great place to unwind or meet and socialize with friends. In their words, “However you want to gather, we welcome you.” Sounds like my kind of place.
The location has been open for five years. Their hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer brunch each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Let me tell you, I’ve had food at the Spinning Room that was some of the best I’ve ever had and that’s a huge statement coming from me since I love experiencing different foods at numerous locations. I highly, highly, highly recommend the rustic grilled cheese sandwich, which is their best seller. When I think of grilled cheese, I’m thinking of how I make mine at home, bread with butter toasted in the pan, sliced cheese and heating the sandwich just long enough to melt the inside. Well, I really don’t know how to do justice to a grilled cheese sandwich, and they sure do. This perfect food is made fresh in-house, no frozen or pre-made foods here.
The bread is a heavenly buttered and toasted chili ciabatta, filled with muenster cheese, Swiss cheese, classic mornay sauce and applewood smoked bacon. Yep, it’s just as good as it sounds…maybe better. I am totally hooked on this food! I started craving another as soon as I left the restaurant. The soft, warm, melted goodness with a smooth creamy taste has me addicted for sure. I was going to save half for my better half, but sorry, hubby, I just had to enjoy each last bit. I’ll treat him soon to one of his own sandwiches.
I also recommend the huge, fresh rainbow chopped salad. It contains all the foods I love in one dish, romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, tomatoes, carrots, yellow pepper, cucumbers and red onion with a fantastic vinaigrette dressing or a dressing of your choice. The salad looks just like a photo in a magazine. You can taste the fresh ingredients — no pre-make mix in this salad! Each bite is wonderful.
You could make this your entire meal.
They also offer starters such as marinated olives and pimento cheese (homemade) with vegetables. The salad menu features a pasta salad along with the chopped salad. A Hawaiian BBQ flatbread and the grilled cheese are listed on the main course menu. You can also get half of a grilled cheese sandwich with half of a salad. It’s the best of both! Their goal is to offer amazing small plate dinners that customers will enjoy. Small plates are a perfect way to enjoy their great food. New things may be seen on the menu soon, which will feature a shepherd’s pie. I can’t wait. I already know it will be wonderful.
Be sure to check out their Facebook page to view photos of their delicious food, find out about the latest things happening such as live music, and special food and drink offers. Each Thursday night (except the third Thursday night of each month) from 6:30 to 8:30 join them for Singo. If you like music and you enjoy Bingo, it’s the place to be. Gift card prizes are awarded, so take your friends and enjoy a fun night of food and entertainment.
Now that you know what great things you’ll find at the Spinning Room, visit soon. Grab some friends and gather for fun, food and drinks. Or stop by and just enjoy a moment of time for yourself to unwind and enjoy the great atmosphere, food and drinks. Both sound inviting!
