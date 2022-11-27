Have you ever wished you could have two amazing desserts so you didn’t have to choose? Well, if you visit The Sweet Spot on South Hamilton Street in Dalton, you won’t have to choose. You can have two great delights — doughnuts and frozen yogurt! Such a great pairing.
One great thing about the frozen yogurt is that you select the base yogurt, and then you select all the toppings you want to add. You start by picking up a cup, dispensing the type of creamy dessert you want, then go to it with adding the extras. The toppings they offer range from various types of candy bars, granola, nuts, fresh fruits, waffle cones, cheesecake and syrups. The list goes on and on.
My selection starts with the French vanilla yogurt piled high with wet walnuts (this stuff is so great — it’s walnuts mixed with a syrup), waffle cone pieces, granola, pecans, fresh strawberries, cherry juice bubbles (You must try these. It’s juice contained in a small round circle) and graham cracker crumbs. If I have room in my cup, I add marshmallow crème!
Your cup is weighed, and you pay by the ounce, and it’s worth every penny of the money!
While you are purchasing the yogurt, be sure to add a fresh doughnut to your order. The selection is huge. The choices range from a plain variety to toppings with strawberry, chocolate, blueberry, lemon and pumpkin. My pick is the Henley’s Delight. It’s a plain doughnut with white icing and a strawberry drizzle. It’s very yummy! They carry just about any flavor you could ask for.
The best thing about ordering a doughnut from The Sweet Spot is that they cook it right when you place your order. No pre-made doughnuts here. It only takes a few minutes for the staff to prepare the tasty dessert and bring it to your table piping hot. You can also take a half dozen or dozen home with you to enjoy later.
The combination of the warm doughnut eaten with the icy yogurt is so satisfying. It’s the best of both worlds. Hot and cold. Cream and cake. Crunchy and smooth. Yes, it’s heavenly. The location has a spacious dining room to enjoy your treats so you can sit and enjoy each bite. You may find yourself playing one of the board games they’ve placed on the tables.
In case you’ve been looking for The Sweet Spot, they changed locations this summer. Once housed on the corner of South Hamilton Street and East Morris Street, they have moved one block south on South Hamilton Street. Drive just a little bit further, and you can’t miss the sign.
When you visit The Sweet Spot, you’ll find your favorites among the huge variety of food choices they offer. The menu is very large.
Along with the frozen yogurt and doughnuts, you can get milkshakes, ice cream, malts, frozen drinks, hot drinks, bubble tea (which is awesome with the juice balls), floats and doughnut sundaes.
Who says you can’t have it all? Visit The Sweet Spot and you will see you can have your doughnut and eat it, too (with frozen yogurt).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.