Since 1991, Daltonians have come to expect wonderful food each time they visit Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant on Hamilton Street. This is one thing that Tijuana’s staff works hard to provide to patrons. They want folks to know that each time they visit for lunch or dinner it will always be the same, delicious quality of food they’ve come to know.
No matter what you select from the menu, you will love it. I’ve been frequenting this location for many years, and I know I will always be pleased with my selections. This is one of my go-to places to have lunch with family or friends. It never disappoints.
If you have not tried the stuffed peppers, you must place it on your to-do list. Oh, my goodness. I want some right now! These are jalapeño peppers stuffed with the most delicious shredded chicken in the world. They come with a small salad and queso dip. The peppers are breaded and fried, and you just can’t wait to dip them in the cheese and savor the flavorful food. You can select the half order, which contains three peppers, or the full order, which contains six peppers. Just go ahead and get the full order with six peppers. You will inhale them all! Don’t worry, the peppers are not too spicy to enjoy. They are just perfect.
I also love their taco salad, which is labeled as a “Tijuana’s Favorite." It’s become one of my favorites, too. It’s a flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese or cheese dip. Each bite is awesome. The ground beef is flavored just right, and the tortilla shell is crunchy and so tasty. There’s just something about eating the container that your food is served in that I love. Yep, I clean my whole plate, including the serving dish! Ha.
Dessert is just a good as the peppers and taco salad! I love the cinnamon chips, which are fried tortilla chips topped with honey, sugar, chocolate, whipped cream and cherries. How’s that for a dessert? The thin strips of chips are coated with goodness, and if I was not enjoying this dessert in a public place, I might just drink the sugar dip left on the plate. But I will refrain. My table etiquette training won’t allow me to do so. But I’ve thought about it. It’s really tempting.
One of their best sellers is the burrito served with beans and rice (which I could make an entire meal of just eating the rice. It’s heavenly). Other items on the menu are tacos, salads, enchiladas, fajitas and more. They also offer lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you want to visit a great location with great food each time you visit, you must place Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant on your list. The friendly and efficient staff will take great care of you while you are enjoying some of your favorite foods. Or you may try some of my favorites. Whatever your choice, it will be a good one.
