If you are craving ice cream, and I mean a hefty portion of good, tasty ice cream, I have just the place for you: Top It Off. The family-owned shop at 1506 N. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The ice cream choices are many, and you will have trouble getting your choice down to one to enjoy. That’s good trouble to have!
Your next difficult task will be deciding what delicious foods to have before you order your ice cream. The business recently came under new ownership, and now they offer sandwiches, burgers, flat breads, wraps, hot dogs, coffee and more. Lunch is served all day. My choice is an Angus burger. The description of the burger just makes your mouth water. It comes on a delicious brioche bun, and you get a huge beef patty, pimento cheese, bacon and grilled onions. How’s that for deliciousness? You can get fries or chips with the entrée and a dill pickle. The beef is tender with a wonderful taste. The homemade pimento cheese is creamy and very flavorful. The bacon is — well it’s bacon so you know how good it is! Grilling the onions brings out the sweetness of the vegetable, and it’s perfection with the burger and cheese.
You must save room for dessert at Top It Off. Any choice of ice cream will be a good one. The flavors range from black walnut to strawberry to birthday cake. I go for the banana split because it brings back memories from my childhood. My mom, dad and I would go to drive-in restaurants in Dalton in the 1960s and order from the car or walk up to the window. I always ordered a banana split. The banana split at Top It Off comes mile-high with your choice of three scoops of ice cream, various toppings, whipped cream and of course, a banana. It comes to your table presented as the most appetizing dish. You can’t wait to start eating!
They also offer ice cream cones, ice cream waffle bowls, a cookie sundae, milkshakes and heavenly gourmet shakes. You won’t believe your eyes when you get your first look at the monster dessert! You have a choice of strawberry shortcake, cookies and cream, caramel crunch, chocolate doozy and chocolate peanut butter. For the holidays a special peppermint is featured. The shakes are placed in a frozen mug filled with a delicious milkshake and topped with all sorts of goodies.
The caramel features a vanilla milkshake with icing, crushed pretzels, popcorn, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream. The strawberry shake is topped with fresh strawberries, icing, an ice cream bar and whipped cream. The cookies and cream features the shake, icing, chocolate cookie crumbs, chocolate syrup and whipped cream. The chocolate doozy contains chocolate, chocolate and chocolate. The chocolate peanut butter contains chocolate, whipped cream and a peanut butter cookie.
You can see that these are no ordinary shakes. The caramel is high on my list. It’s a combination of sweet and salty and smooth and crunchy. Between a sip of the delicious shake and bites of the crunchy pretzels and popcorn, you will think you are in heaven. You won’t be able to stop eating and drinking. You will have to make several visits to try each flavor!
After a visit to Top It Off, your ice cream craving should be cured. Well, cured until the next time those cravings start. You know where to make a visit to stop that hankering.
