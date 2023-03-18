I love eating at restaurants where everything just clicks. I like a restaurant location that is easy to find, has plenty of parking, has a fun and relaxing atmosphere, and has excellent food with excellent service.
I’ve found that place in Trinity Barbecue inside The Mill off Chattanooga Avenue in Dalton. The owner began his journey by cooking at his home, and neighbors and friends enjoyed the food so much that the husband and wife team opened Trinity Barbecue in July of 2020. Their reason was to help the community with a good place to eat and to disciple people with spiritual and physical nourishment.
Everything I’ve tried on the large menu is delicious. Their best sellers are wings and sloppy fries, which contains fries, barbecue sauce, and queso. Customers know great food!
Other items on the menu are nachos, barbecue sandwiches, sliders, ribs, salads and more.
My selection is a plate meal consisting of barbecue pulled pork, baked beans and maple bacon Brussels sprouts. I really can’t wait to have my food arrive after I order. The anticipation is great because I know how good it’s going to taste. The barbecue is so tender, so tasty, that I usually forget to add the sauce (which is homemade in house), but when I do, the meal gets even better. The lean, perfectly cooked pork is so wonderful! I usually tell myself that I am going to take the leftovers home for later, but there are no leftovers to put in a doggy bag.
The baked beans are so well seasoned and cooked. I have to use a spoon to get the last amount of the sauce. I’m not leaving a bit in the container.
I told myself for years that I didn’t care for Brussels sprouts, but I just didn’t eat them prepared the correct way. When the vegetable is roasted and seasoned with great seasonings and bacon, oh my goodness. They are one of the best foods ever! Each bite is so great that I can’t believe that a food I wouldn’t have eaten a few years ago has become one of my favorites now. Never be afraid to try new foods. You may be surprised!
Another side item to try is the barbecue egg roll filled with pulled pork and mac and cheese. Now that’s an egg roll. It’s drizzled with the yummy barbecue sauce, and it tastes so amazing. You’ll probably need to order more than one, believe me.
You know that I always must indulge in a homemade dessert, and their Nutter Butter banana pudding doesn’t disappoint. It’s like having heaven in a cup. It reminds me of the peanut butter and banana sandwich that I grew up eating. It’s totally wonderful. They have other desserts including peach cobbler and a cookie monster fudge brownie. Yum!
There’s plenty of room to eat in the huge Mill dining area, they offer take out and there’s also outside seating available. You can also order delivery via DoorDash.
Trinity Barbecue will also do catering for those special events, too. A great option featured are their Trinity Meals. These meals are fully cooked and contain between 350-450 calories. Low carb and Keto options are available. Each meal feeds four plus and must be preordered each Friday to be picked up one day the following week. What a great idea of how to feed your family a delicious nutritional meal at a great price and low calories. You can have both for your family. Why not let Trinity Barbecue do the cooking for you?
Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Brunch is available on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their social media accounts are great ways to see the menu and photos of the wonderful food offered.
I’ve found my favorites at Trinity Barbecue and when you visit you will find yours, too. I know when you enjoy a meal there, things will just click for you with the ease of selecting great food, a great location, the perfect dining atmosphere and the friendliness of the owners and staff.
Join them on their journey providing the community with spiritual and physical nourishment.
