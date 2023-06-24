Have you ever visited a restaurant that has so much to offer that you just know it’s love at first sight? We have a new place in our community that fits that statement to a T. The place is Tunnel Vision in Tunnel Hill. It’s in a building that was once a bank (you can see the bank vault) and rather than depositing and withdrawing monetary transactions the community now may deposit their time and withdraw great, great food. Now that’s a deal.
The location opened on March 17. There’s plenty of parking, it’s easy to find (it’s right off Highway 41) and it has an upbeat dining area and the employees are so awesome. The outdoor dining space is oh so special, too. There’s a covered open area just perfect for those great weather days and evenings to watch TV, mingle and enjoy the great food. I can see it now, a perfect area for game-watching parties during football season (college football here we come), or really any sports season. There’s also a huge open-air area with plenty of seating to enjoy your favorite foods.
My selection of food was the classic burger (one of their best sellers), baked beans, trash can nachos and apple pie logs (another best seller). The menu is so huge that I just had to try a sample of many things. The food did not disappoint.
The burger was huge, tasty, and came with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on the softest bun. I can see why it’s one of their best sellers. I just love baked beans, and their dish did not disappoint. They were a warm, hearty, rich side that I really enjoyed. I could have had seconds. The trash can nachos contain just about everything you would want on tortilla chips — sour cream, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, ground beef, grated cheese and queso. Yep, they are awesome. It’s enough to share.
I just have to try dessert, and the apple pie logs with vanilla ice cream was beyond wonderful. It’s warm apple pie cut in appealing sizes with the delicious ice cream for dipping. I couldn’t get enough of the delectable treat. It’s perfect for my sweet tooth.
The restaurant’s goal is to supply a safe place for the community to gather for fun, great food and great service, goals they have attained 10 times over. Being a good steward is a great trait. The list of things they do, or plan to do, is long and rather wonderful — they have taken part in outdoor events for families and a dog wash give back day for the Humane Society. I’m sure more things are planned for the upcoming months.
Many things occur in the restaurant during the week. A deejay is featured each Friday night, karaoke happens each Wednesday night along with $1 wings after 6 p.m., and bingo is going on every other Thursday night (my hubby and I will have to go) along with 75 cent wings. A live band is planned each Saturday night in July. I think the employees have been busy planning great things for customers to do while enjoying the fantastic food. What a win for the community.
The hours of operation are Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy brunch with them on Sundays, too.
Make a visit and see all the menu choices including salads, soup, steaks, chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwich, chili dawgs, tons of sides including mashed potatoes, onion rings, broccoli and more wonderful selections. Their menu is as large as the fantastic things they’ve planned for their customers and the community. You will find your favorites. You don’t even need a deposit slip to make a transaction, and your account balance will be full when you leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.