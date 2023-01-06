When my family used to meet at my mom’s house for dinner, everyone would bring foods to share. The menu usually consisted of roast beef, turkey, ham, dressing, many types of vegetables, cornbread, biscuits and desserts of pies and cakes galore. All the food was homemade, of course.
We grew up eating foods like this every day, not just on special events. My nephew once asked when did the meals we eat all the time become so popular? We seldom had hot dogs, pizza or hamburgers. We had just plain ole meat and veggies, and sometimes just veggies. Who knew country cooking would be the meal of choice?
If you want some good home cooking, visit Varnell Café off the Cleveland Highway in Dalton. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The daily menu offers different foods and what’s being featured can be featured on their social media and website. Meatloaf is offered each Thursday, catfish is on the menu on Fridays and breakfast is served all day on Saturday, along with burgers and sandwiches. They offer a drive-thru, which I love. Sometimes you just don’t want to get out of your vehicle. You may call ahead if you wish, and they will have it ready.
My favorite food is the salmon patties. My mama used to make them for supper. There’s just something about the outer crispy fried coating and the tender inside of the patty that I find so satisfying. I guess it’s a Southern thing. Fried foods are hard to beat.
I usually get the creamed potatoes (which are made from real potatoes, no instant ones here) and the pinto beans. The beans are cooked fresh — no canned lentils for this restaurant. You can just tell the difference! And of course, cornbread has to be on my plate with this meal. It’s a sin not to have the cornbread to crumble up in the beans!
The menu is large, ranging from sandwiches and burgers to chicken and dressing, chicken fingers, chicken livers, dumplings, soups, stuffed peppers and hamburger steaks. Now that’s a varied menu! They offer something for everyone. The vegetable menu is large, too. You can select from fries, coleslaw, tots, cucumber salad, mac and cheese and many more dishes.
Don’t forget the desserts of pies or cake. The peach cobbler a la mode is very tasty. It’s juicy and delicious, and with the ice cream on top, you get two desserts! Now that’s a dessert.
Now that the weather is pretty chilly, you can dine inside in their cozy booths or tables, or you can take your food to go. They offer outside seating during warmer weather. And don’t forget that drive-thru!
I know with the huge selection of foods at the restaurant, you will find your favorites.
If you are craving meats and veggies like my family usually eats for dinner, make a trip to Varnell Café soon.
And my nephew is correct — who would guess that the foods we grew up eating would be so popular? People just know good food, don’t they?
