What if I told you that I know where to go to get some of the best food in this area? And what if I told you that the great food is located at your hometown butcher? Well, I would be correct on both counts. The wonderful location is Wayne’s Deli and Grill at Wayne’s Meat Market on Emery Street in Dalton.
Each of the tri-owners and operators of this awesome location have found their niche to provide delicious food for our community. They all take a part in customers getting great food from the meat market to cooking at the grill to the baking of desserts — they do it all. And boy do they do it well! I love the food, the service and the hospitable atmosphere I find when I visit. The location is so wonderful, and the setting of the business makes it inviting when customers walk in the door. When you visit, you will see exactly what I mean. It’s so very enticing.
I would highly suggest the burger special (which includes the best beef patty, and it comes fresh from their meat market), fries, tots or chips, and a beverage for $7.49. The burger special is their bestseller. You will never beat the price and the deliciousness of the meal! (All of their meats they serve at the grill come fresh from their meat market.) The burger is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions and condiments. Along with my burger, I enjoy the sweet potato fries, which are perfect. I’ve had so many sweet potato fries that were so overcooked, I’d forgotten how good ones can taste! These are heaven in each bite. I would also recommend the onion rings, which are so tasty, and the crust is perfect. Why can’t I have both? There’s no reason not to, so I do. You can, too!
I also suggest the homemade soups featured each day. The soups rotate each week (beef stew, vegetable beef, white chicken chili, corn chowder and more), and you can find out what they’re serving by visiting their Facebook page. The tempting photos will make you drive down and enjoy some. The soup I found so delicious was the taco soup. It was a perfect mix of beef, beans, tomatoes, corn, pasta and spices. It’s a warm, hearty bowl of richness. It just eliminates the tension of the day. Before you know it, you have eaten the entire serving. Have no fear, order a bowl to take home and enjoy later. Yep, I do that!
The fresh desserts are homemade by one of the owners, and yes, she knows how to make one fine ending to a meal. There are usually 25 to 30 different desserts to select from each day including red velvet cake, German chocolate cake, Oreo cake, cheesecake, pecan pie, chocolate pie, cookies and the list goes on and on. My selection is the coconut cream pie. The sweet, creamy custard is so fresh, and the coconut adds the next level of flavor with its richness. It can’t be beaten. Coconut always makes me think of the days when my mama would get a fresh coconut, punch a hole in the shell, drain the milk, hammer open the coconut, peel the husk and grate the fresh meat for delicious desserts. I can smell the aroma of her kitchen right now.
The market has been open for three years, and the grill has been open for two years.
If you have a need for catering, they can do sandwich trays, barbecue, chicken casserole and other foods for your event. They also sell whole pies. The meat market carries an array of fresh items like chicken, steaks, ground beef, pork chops, roasts, ribs and more. The deli is a store in itself with all the cheeses, Boar’s Head meats, chicken salad, pimento cheese and the list goes on. It’s a beautiful site just to roam the store and look at all the choices they offer. You can also find bread, frozen homemade soups and other sundries. If you need food items for the kitchen, I’d say that probably have them.
Wayne’s Meat Market is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch from the grill is available Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Believe me when I say good food is available at Wayne’s Meat Market. Drop by and find your favorites at this gem of a place in Dalton. I’ve found my favorites, but I need to visit more just to test additional wonderful foods. I can have numerous favorite foods, right?
