North Murray High FFA team wins state event and advances to the national competition

The North Murray High School FFA Floriculture Team recently won the State FFA Floriculture Career Development Event (CDE). The event was held at Fort Valley State University.
Team members Josh Bruner, Sierra Davidson, Lance Harris and John Keith became eligible to compete at the state event after winning the Area I Floriculture Career Development Event in November at Gordon Central High School. The team advances to the National FFA Floriculture Career Development Event held in conjunction with the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
The team members competed in two days of events.
Day one was a team activity where the team members were given an industry scenario and a time frame in which to work. They had to collaborate to complete the task and give a presentation of what they accomplished to a panel of judges. Next, they competed in hands-on practicums of plant propagation.
Day two, the team members each identified floriculture and bedding plants, greenhouse materials, plant disorders and treatments, problem-solving for greenhouse operations and a written exam from various horticulture textbooks and curriculum. Each event was timed and individually scored. The team members' scores were combined along with the team activity score to determine the winning team.
The national competition will include numerous additional events such as a job interview, a media presentation, floral design and planter design, and dealing with a hazardous situation, to name a few. The Floriculture CDE is an extensive examination of job skills for entering the floriculture industry and is judged by expert owners and operators of related businesses.
Josh, Sierra, Lance and John will receive their state awards and prize money at the Georgia State FFA Convention in April. All four of these students are juniors in the North Murray High School agriculture program. Their teachers and advisers are Ruby and Nelson McCracken.
FFA is a national organization of more than 700,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
