Pet of the Week: Chance

Only 6 weeks old, this tiny male American bulldog pup wasn’t given much chance for survival when someone tossed him out the sunroof of a moving car. Fortunately, a witness stopped to rescue him and contacted our shelter for assistance. We at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia took him immediately to our vet and thankfully he had no serious injuries besides a few scrapes and bruises.
Named Chance, this super cute butterball is ready to find his new home. He only weighs 10 pounds now but will one day be a large dog. He will make a great companion for a family with children who can handle his size.
Outgoing, affectionate and playful, he loves toys that shake, rattle or roll and chasing after the other young pups at the shelter. He’ll want plenty of attention and needs someone to teach him all his doggie manners. Chance is a curious pup that requires close supervision to make sure he stays out of mischief. A fenced-in yard is a must to keep him safe from harm when outside. Expect to make many happy memories once Chance joins your family. To adopt this sweet pup, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
