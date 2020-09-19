Pet of the Week: Darlin

Darlin is looking for a new love since her previous owner left her on the side of the road. Estimated to be 2 years old, she is a beautiful tan and white American bulldog with a freckled nose.
We must admit we were intimidated when we first laid eyes on this impressive 70-pound pup. What a relief when Darlin, in full-body wiggle, hula danced her way over to us to say hello. This love-bug is now a shelter favorite who loves to give kisses and play with volunteers. Her favorite toy is a red stuffed heart!
Darlin is an affectionate, big baby who loves humans of all sizes and makes friends with every dog she meets. She’s a gentle lamb with excellent manners who will adapt quickly to her new home. Darlin walks well on a leash and appears to be housetrained. She enjoys exploring outside and would love to go on a hike or accompany you to the park. To keep her safe from wandering, we do require a fenced-in yard at her new home.
Though Darlin’s first love may have been untrue, we’re making certain her next home is her last. She is an exceptional family dog who deserves only the best life has to offer. If you would like to meet our sweet Darlin, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
