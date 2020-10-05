Pet of the Week: Dice

Roll with this dice and you’re sure to win. Meet Dice!
You might say he’s the total package: good looks, great personality and super smart. He’s a handsome, 1-year-old cattle dog/blue heeler mix with a white-freckled coat and a smile that can light up the room. This boy is happy-go-lucky and super friendly. He’s perfect for an active adult or family with older children.
Mr. Popularity, Dice is outgoing, very social and enjoys being an active part of your day. He loves going on walks or spending time playing games outside. Dice is very clever and quick to learn new tricks. He’s crazy about toys and never turns down a treat.
When playtime is over, Dice is content to plop down for a nap. He’s fond of cuddles and belly rubs to help him relax. Dice is well-behaved in the home and prefers to do his business outside. A fenced-in yard will keep him safe from wandering. This friendly boy enjoys the company of other dogs but would be fine as the only pet. Dice is a fabulous dog that any family would be lucky to own. Why don’t you come meet him?
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
