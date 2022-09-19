Meet Dozer!
This lovable pup is a catahoula leopard dog/lab mix and will be a large dog when full gown. His hobbies include but are not limited to: playing with his siblings, napping and, of course, getting pets and cuddles. Dozer is about 3 months old.
Go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
