Pet of the Week: Iggy

Iggy is a handsome, 6-month-old brindle boxer/lab mix who was relinquished by his owners to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia after they decided their busy schedules didn’t leave much time for him. The lack of socialization has left Iggy with some rough edges.
Consequently, he needs consistent positive training to help him become his very best. This adolescent pup needs an adult-only home with a confident, dog-savvy owner who has time to spend with him.
Iggy has an independent streak and reacts negatively sometimes when pushed beyond his boundaries. Praise, patience and training will help Iggy learn he can’t always get his way.
Iggy prefers wide open spaces to the tight confines of his kennel. He is fearful of being boxed into a corner and we wouldn’t recommend crating him. Outside the shelter, Iggy is much more relaxed and has a blast playing with volunteers. He especially loves running in the open field next to our pond. If you enjoy an active lifestyle, Iggy would love to be your faithful companion. He has lots of energy and is always ready for adventure.
A fenced-in yard will assist with housetraining and give him a safe place to play. Iggy is picky about his canine friends and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Iggy is a great dog with so much potential. Are you ready to meet him? Go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.