Pet of the Week: Joy

Spirited, playful and silly — that’s our Joy!
This beautiful girl is a Belgium-shepherd mix with a fluffy black and white coat. Joy is a large dog estimated to be around 9 months old. She has a zest for life and plenty of youthful energy.
An active family would best suit this fun-loving pup. She needs someone with plenty of time to exercise and train her. Joy needs activities to keep her mind busy and would not be happy if left in a crate all day. Daily runs or long walks are a must. Joy also enjoys playing outdoor games like fetch and would be awesome at frisbee.
She is exceptionally smart. She responds well to correction and is quick to obey. Joy would do well with another dog that enjoys rambunctious play. Cats she will chase. This carefree girl is clueless about boundaries and will need a tall, secure fence.
She is very affectionate and quite the snuggle bug when tuckered out. Joy is a wonderful pet and ready to join your family for adventure and fun. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
