Pet of the Week: Mack

Meet Mack! This handsome, 2-year-old labrador/pit mix is a showstopper. He has a big ole block head and is a solid 60 pounds. Under all that beefcake, Mack is a loving, sweet dog with a gentle disposition. He is a friend to all and a wonderful family companion. Mack is great with children and fun to be around.
He enjoys morning walks to see what the neighbors are up to, followed by a good, hearty breakfast. After that, it’s playtime with the kiddos chasing balls or tugging on a toy. He loves to learn new tricks and is quite bright. Especially if you throw him a treat!
Mack prefers to hang out with female dogs that enjoy rough and tumble play. A fenced-in yard will give him a safe place to run and play. After a good workout, he likes to unwind with a favorite chew toy. He calms down quickly and is well-mannered in the home. Best of all, he’s already housebroken!
Mack sleeps well in his own bed but wouldn’t mind being your sleep buddy. He won’t hog the bed and promises not to snore. Mack is a pretty chill dude and a fun family dog to have around. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for Mack.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.